He has to sleep in his son's bedroom. How a Mississauga motion could help families like his

·5 min read
Raheel Patel shares a one-bedroom apartment with his teenaged son, because he can't find a two-bedroom unit. (Submitted by Raheel Patel - image credit)
Raheel Patel shares a one-bedroom apartment with his teenaged son, because he can't find a two-bedroom unit. (Submitted by Raheel Patel - image credit)

Raheel Patel sleeps on a bunk bed in a one-bedroom Mississauga apartment because he can't find a reasonably priced two-bedroom unit for him and his teenage son.

The single father, who settled in the city six years ago, is well-educated and considers himself well-known in the local arts community, having just finished a stint at the Art Gallery of Mississauga. But as a freelancer, he lives contract-to-contract and doesn't have a high income — and he says searching through the few affordable multi-bedroom units in Mississauga has been discouraging.

"I've seen people live, like, in a rat hole … in the basement, like, eight people," he said. He describes another basement apartment he looked at with bedrooms the size of small bathrooms.

With most of the few two-bedroom units he's seen listed at $2,300 or more and after being told affordable units have nearly a decade-long waiting list in the city, he feels at a loss as to how to find a better living situation. In an effort to give his son his own space, he's given him the unit's one bedroom, sharing the space with him only for sleeping.

"I'm sinking," he said.

Submitted by Raheel Patel
Submitted by Raheel Patel

But a motion Mississauga city council passed this week has given him hope. Councillors have asked staff to prepare a report on the feasibility of mandating either a minimum number of units with two or more bedrooms in new developments or a maximum number of smaller units, such as bachelor apartments or one bedroom units. The proposal would also set a minimum size for two- and three-bedroom units.

Patel loves the idea of being close enough to work or his son's school to walk and he hopes more supply will bring down prices to something families like his can afford.

'There is a demand'

Coun. Stephen Dasko, who put forward the motion, says families like Patel's, or higher-income households ready to downsize, are exactly who the proposed changes seek to help.

Dasko says his office is hearing "an awful lot of demand" from families looking for more housing options, but at the same time he's seen too many recent developments where most of the units are studios or one-bedrooms. He says he's concerned too many condo units are currently "investor units," smaller spaces easier to sell and to flip that leave families wanting.

"It's not practical or healthy for anybody to be raising a family in an environment like that," he said, yet he says he's seen recent developments approved in his ward where only three per cent of units have three bedrooms.

Mike Smee/CBC
Mike Smee/CBC

Naama Blonder, an architect and urban planner with a firm called Smart Density, says she's also hopeful the motion will provide families with the living space they need.

"Policy should be the last solution we choose," she said. "But given how badly the market responded to that need … this is kind of our last solution."

She says getting this right in Mississauga is about more than just building more bedrooms, it's also about adding more kid-friendly amenities like stroller parking, play areas or places teens can do homework.

While Mississauga was once a bedroom community, it is becoming more urban and housing options that reflect new desires from families haven't caught up yet, she says.

"There is a demand from families who are not willing to commute everywhere," she said, "but developers don't really do what they're supposed to do and come up with a product to meet that demand."

Derek Hooper/CBC News
Derek Hooper/CBC News

But others aren't so sure the motion is a good idea.

"I am not comfortable with mandating and coming up with a number [of larger units],"  Coun. Dipika Damerla told CBC Toronto.

"I don't think it would work."

Damerla says she believes if there is a huge demand for larger units it will be in the developers' self interest to build them. She says if there are other barriers, the city should work collaboratively with builders to work through any stumbling blocks.

Tina Mackenzie/CBC News
Tina Mackenzie/CBC News

One of those barriers is the time high-rises take to get built, says Eric Lombardi of the housing advocacy group More Neighbours Toronto.

"There aren't actually that many interested buyers in three-bedroom units for how long these developments take," he said. Lombardi says families need good housing solutions more quickly.

Bilal Akhtar, his colleague at More Neighbours, says Toronto's similar guidelines offer some warnings for Mississauga. He says multi-bedroom units don't always mean more families, noting that in many Toronto units, two single people often live as roommates to save  money. He also cautions that more regulations could push developers out of Mississauga and build apartments in other cities.

But community advocate Rahul Mehta says the change would be a small positive step to help more families stay in Mississauga, one of few cities that saw a decline in population between the 2016 and 2021 census.

"A lot of reasons why newcomers are leaving the city after coming here is because they can't afford to make what would be considered an upgrade to a larger space," he said..

He says he'd like to see more efforts to ensure more of these family units are truly affordable, though increasing supply is a step.

"When you can't afford it, everything else starts to be put aside," Mehta said.

With new builds still years in the making, he says, the motion is "too little, too late" for many.

Latest Stories

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Canada's Marielle Thompson scores silver medal at ski cross World Cup opener

    Canada's Marielle Thompson claimed women's World Cup ski cross silver in the season-opening event on Thursday in Val Thorens, France. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund in the final, while Switzerland's Talina Gantenbein finished third in the event.Thompson was pleased with her performance despite a hiccup in the final. "Stoked to start the season on such a good note," Thomson said in a release. "I made a little mistake in the final that cost me but looking forw

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Rams' lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic

    Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That's the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was a special night,” McVay said Friday. “Baker and the receivers making those plays, it sure was fun to watch them do their thing.” Less than 48 hours after he arrived on the West Coast,

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Senators' Thomas Chabot accidentally slashes teammate Travis Hamonic on bench

    Thomas Chabot owes Travis Hamonic a nice dinner after this move.

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Karlsson, Meier lead Sharks past Ducks 6-1 to snap skid

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored eight seconds apart in the Sharks’ three-goal second period, and Eetu Makiniemi won his first NHL start with 23 saves in San Jose's 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Timo Meier and Karlsson had a goal and an assist apiece for the Sharks, who snapped a four-game losing streak with just their second win in nine games. After Makiniemi made his NHL debut in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen on Wednesday, the 23-year-old Finnish goal

  • Penguins' Letang returns to practice 10 days after stroke

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice with his teammates Thursday, just 10 days after suffering the second stroke of his career. The 35-year-old Letang remains out indefinitely, with the club describing him as “day to day.” Letang said he felt “pretty good” after being greeted by stick taps from his teammates when he skated onto the ice at the team’s practice facility. Still, the married father of two called the experience “scary,” particularly for his

  • Murray's 3 gives Nuggets 121-120 win over Lillard, Blazers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8 seconds remaining. Murray then answered with his 3 from the left side for the last of the game's 20 lead changes. Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which rallied from a

  • Kicker Sean Whyte sticking with B.C. Lions through 2023 season

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed placekicker Sean Whyte to a one-year extension. The team announced the news Thursday, saying the deal will keep the 37-year-old native of White Rock, B.C., with his hometown team through the 2023 season. It will be his 15th CFL campaign and his fifth with the Lions, who were ousted from the western final by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in November. Whyte made 36-of-39 field goal attempts and 54-of-55 convert attempts over 18 regular-season contests last year.

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Gustavsson earns first career shutout as Wild defeat Canucks 3-0

    VANCOUVER — Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots for his first NHL shutout as the Minnesota Wild snapped a two-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks Saturday night. Matt Boldy, on the power play, and Connor Dewar, shorthanded, scored for the Wild (14-11-2), who were playing their third game in four nights. Mats Zuccarello collected his second assist of the night on Sam Steel’s third-period goal. Many of the shots Gustavsson faced were from long-range. He made a nice stop on a

  • Montreal erupts as Morocco beats Portugal to secure historic World Cup semifinal berth

    Jean-Talon Boulevard erupted in uncontrolled joy on Saturday afternoon as Moroccan supporters danced, cheered and cried over their team's historic World Cup quarter-finals victory. Morocco beat Portugal 1-0, making them the first ever African squad to secure a spot in the World Cup semifinal, the largest soccer tournament in the world. When the referee's final whistle blew on Saturday, they flooded out of cafés and apartments to celebrate. "It's history being made. You see the joy on everyone's

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t