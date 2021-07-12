Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ) will hold a conference call on August 4, 2021 to review second quarter results for fiscal 2021. The results will be released after the market closes on August 3, 2021.

The details of the call are as follows:

Date: August 4, 2021 Time: 8:00am Eastern Time Local (Toronto): (416)764-8659 Toll Free (North America) Dial-in Number: 1(888)664-6392

This conference call will be recorded and available for replay until August 11, 2021 23:59 ET. To listen to the replay, please dial (416)764-8677or (888)390-0541 and use passcode 448781.

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading omnichannel specialty sleep retailer with a national retail store network and robust eCommerce platforms. The Company operates under three retail banners: "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec and "Endy", Canada's leading direct-to-consumer online sleep solutions retailer. As of July 12, 2021, Sleep Country has 287 stores and 17 fulfillment centres across Canada. Sleep Country is a purpose-led company dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep. The company is committed to meaningfully and positively supporting its environment, people and communities including operating a comprehensive Mattress Recycling Program and working closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

