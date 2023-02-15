Sleep Apnea Implants Market Is Predicted to Reach USD 1.3 Billion by 2031: Says Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Rising incidence of sleep apnea and developments & innovations in the medical device industry for the manufacturing of sleep apnea implants drive the growth of the sleep apnea implants market. By indication, the obstructive sleep apnea segment held the major share in 2021. By region, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

Portland, OR, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sleep apnea implants market was estimated at $314.3 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $1.3 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11915

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $314.3 Million Market Size in 2031 $1.3 Billion CAGR 15.4% No. of Pages in Report 211 Segments Covered Product type, Indication, End-User, and Region. Drivers Rising incidence of sleep apnea Developments and innovations in the medical device industry for the manufacturing of sleep apnea implants Restraints Inability of individuals to afford the products at certain regions Unfavorable regulatory scenarios of the products used for testing Opportunities High growth potential in the emerging economies, owing to availability of improved healthcare infrastructure

Impact of Covid-19 on Sleep Apnea Implants Market-

Several manufacturing challenges faced by the market players during the pandemic had a negative impact on the global sleep apnea implants market.

The market was further impacted as the prime focus of the frontrunners was more toward the management of the pandemic than that of sleep apnea that does not come under the emergency section.

Story continues

The global sleep apnea implants market is analyzed across product type, indication, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By product type, the hypoglossal neurostimulation devices segment held more than half of the global sleep apnea implants market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The others segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 17.1% throughout the forecast period. The phrenic nerve stimulator segment is also assessed through the study.

By indication, the obstructive sleep apnea segment held more than two-thirds of the global sleep apnea implants market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 15.6% throughout the forecast period. The central sleep apnea segment is also analyzed through the report.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11915

By end-user, the hospitals' segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global sleep apnea implants market share in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The ambulatory surgical center's segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period. The others segment is also assessed through the study.

Based on region, the market across North America generated nearly half of the global sleep apnea implants market share in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global sleep apnea implants market report include Avery biomedical, Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., LinguaFlex, Inc., Somnowell, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic plc, Nyxoah SA, Siesta Medical, SomnoMed, and Asahi Kasei Corporation. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Radiodermatitis Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

PET-CT Scanner Device Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Upper Limb Prosthetics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

COPD and Asthma Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Vascular Disease Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Oral Cancer Treatment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Computed Tomography (CT) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Empty Capsules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published a few syndicated market studies in a similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess the aftereffects of the pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter



