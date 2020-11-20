This 'Sleek and Space-Saving' Bissell Vacuum Has Tons of Rave Reviews (and It's on Sale)

Amazon

Earlier this month, Ciara revealed her favorite holiday finds in a curated gift guide on Amazon, and it included everything from festive decor to seasonal candles to home appliances. While we’re definitely taking inspiration from her interior design picks, we’re even more excited about her vacuum recommendation. The Bissell IconPet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is currently on sale for $80 off its original price — and if it's good enough to clean Ciara and Russell Wilson’s home, it’s good enough for us.

Conveniently cord-free, the powerful vacuum is easy to navigate around the house since you don’t have to worry about switching outlets. It has a high-performance motor that spins at up to 420 miles per hour, and it includes Bissell’s patented Tangle-Free Brush Roll that picks up every last hair (both pet and human). Even better is that with every vacuum purchase, the brand donates to the Bissell Pet Foundation, which helps save homeless animals. We love a product that makes our lives easier and supports a good cause.

Buy It! Bissell IconPet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $319.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

Over 1,700 Amazon shoppers left the stick vacuum a five-star rating. “This Bissell vacuum is sleek and space-saving,” one reviewer wrote. “It transitions perfectly from tile to carpet and works beyond my expectations. I accidentally crushed an Oreo on my white carpet, and it sucked up every crumb! I can easily take this to my car and clean it out. It has three different speeds, each light up on the handle.”

Other reviewers added that it’s lighter and easier to maneuver than traditional upright vacuums. “It’s lightweight, has great turning radius, and the suction is strong on all surfaces — hardwood to deep carpet,” a shopper said.

Another useful feature is that the vacuum comes with four head attachments — a motorized turbo brush tool, a LED-lighted crevice tool and dusting brush, a pet dusting brush, and a flexible crevice tool — so you can clean every hard-to-reach spot in your home with ease.

Be sure to check out the Bissell IconPet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner on Amazon before it goes back up to full price.