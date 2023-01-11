A Sleek Robot Vacuum That Shoppers Say 'Outperforms' a Roomba Has Double Discounts at Amazon Right Now

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

There's perhaps nothing more satisfying than watching a robot vacuum get to work while you relax on the couch. So rather than continuing to pull out an upright device every time you need to suck up crumbs in the kitchen, consider opting for something automatic.

Right now, the Airrobo Robot Vacuum Cleaner is on super sale at Amazon thanks to an on-site coupon you can stack on top of a discount. The device can hit suction powers up to 2,800 pascals, picking up everything from debris to pet hair on all surfaces, including carpets and hardwood floors. Measuring in at 3 inches tall, the robot can easily glide under beds and couches to gather up all the dust that would have been difficult to reach otherwise.

The robot vacuum has a fleet of sensors that allow it to clean more efficiently, mapping out each room rather than moving about randomly. These sensors also prevent the robot from banging into obstacles or falling down a flight of stairs. You can control the device with a remote control or through an app, where you'll also be able to set schedules and select modes. Plus, it can run for up to 120 minutes before automatically heading back to its dock.

Tons of Amazon shoppers recommend this robot vacuum cleaner, with reviewers noting that it "outperforms" a Roomba and is "well worth the money." One user said, "We had just cleaned our floors and I was surprised at everything it still picked up," while another added, "The floors have never been this great."

A third five-star reviewer shared, "I am allergic to dust and need to vacuum the carpet frequently. This robot saves me tons of time. One click and it will take care of everything for you." They noted that it works "pretty well" on wood floors and carpet, picking up hair and crumbs. They finished off by saying, "I plan to get another one for my parents."

Head to Amazon to get the Airrobo Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it's 40 percent off.

