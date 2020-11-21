This Sleek Robot Vacuum That Shoppers Call ‘The Future of Cleaning’ Is the Cheapest It’s Ever Been on Amazon
Roborock Australia/Instagram
Vacuums are some of the most-purchased items every year on Black Friday. But you don’t have to wait until after Thanksgiving to score great deals on popular floorcare devices — Amazon has plenty of them marked down right now. Today’s standout deal is on the Roborock S6 robot vacuum, which is currently at its lowest price ever on Amazon.
This intelligent little vacuum has racked up over 1,200 five-star reviews from shoppers who claim it’s “the future of cleaning.” Along with its quiet but-intense suction that’s powerful enough to lift AA batteries, the Roborock vacuum is packed with a slew of smart features that impress customers. Not only can you control it with Alexa voice-command or via the Roborock app when you’re not home, you can also set cleaning schedules for different rooms at different times of the day, making it an ideal vacuum for people with pets who might need to sweep daily. That’s one less chore for you to worry about!
With its smart mapping capabilities, the Roborock S6 can recognize the shape of each room in your home and navigate any obstacles to create the fastest and most efficient cleaning route. The app also allows you to designate no-go zones to prevent it from bumping into valuable things or getting tangled up in cords — one of the features reviewers say makes it better than competitors.
Amazon
Buy It! Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum, $419.99 with coupon (orig. $639.99); amazon.com
“I LOVE that I can set the Roborock to clean one room, a set of rooms, or even a zone,” one wrote. “It goes directly to the room/zone I choose, no hugging the walls to get there. I also love the fact that I can set up no-go zones. I have a hand-painted Mexican table that I don't want the Roborock bumping into, so I set up a no-go zone around it and so the vacuum never bumps the table legs.”
Another chimed in, “I’ll start by saying I’ve had two Roombas and the Shark Ion, and this by far is the best one yet. It has comparable suction to the Roomba — and the Roomba has awesome suction — but the room mapping is far better and it’s significantly quieter.”
The Roborock S6 is actually more than just a vacuum. The secret multi-tasker can conveniently transform into a mop by simply snapping on the attachment to the underside of the robot. So, that’s actually two chores you can check off your list! What’s more is this smart vacuum can run for up to three hours non-stop on Quiet mode, and when the battery is low, it’ll return home to its charging dock.
RELATED: Amazon Just Dropped a Major Bissell Vacuum Deal Before Black Friday
Like we said before, the Roborock S6 robot vacuum is packed with so many incredible smart features to make your life easier. That’s why it’s a big deal that you can save a whopping $230 on the versatile robot vacuum ahead of Black Friday. All you have to do is click the coupon box located below the original price. (Shoppers, take note: The discount won’t show in your cart until you head to the final checkout step.)
While it’s still a bit more of an investment at $420, Amazon shoppers agree the Roborock S6 robot vacuum is worth every penny. But in case you need just one more reason to add it to your cart ASAP, we’ll leave you with this review:
“Wow, needless to say I was very hesitant in putting out so much money for this little guy, but after setting him up and letting him do his thing, I am super impressed. I'm not sure if I'll have to ever use my normal vacuum again. I don't even have to worry about him getting tangled or stuck as he's proven that he's able to get out of the stickiest of places. If you are on the fence, jump over and get yourself the Roborock S6! It's money well spent!”
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.