Sleaze, corruption and Labour’s missed chance

How disappointing and shortsighted of the Labour party to decide to stand in the North Shropshire byelection after the resignation of Owen Paterson rather than supporting a non-party, anti-sleaze candidate (Labour to stand in Shropshire byelection sparked by Owen Paterson resignation, 5 November). It was a chance to show that the Labour party was principled and more interested in probity in public life than party politics. The issue of sleaze and public concern about it would have gathered so much more momentum had there been a single opposition candidate. As it is, Labour is likely to lose – and even if it wins, the impact will be so much less than it could have been.

Aviva Le Prevost

Groombridge, East Sussex

• I was one of three members expelled from the Labour party for trying to forge a cross-party progressive alliance in Jeremy Hunt’s constituency in 2017 to send a message about his dreadful stewardship of the NHS over five years as health secretary. Now Labour is refusing to negotiate with Lib Dems and Greens to agree a cross-party candidate in the North Shropshire byelection. When will the Labour party learn two simple lessons: (1) It cannot win the next general election on its own and needs the support of other progressive parties – Liberal Democrats, Greens, SNP, Plaid Cymru; (2) There is nothing shameful about working collaboratively with other progressive parties when faced with an extremist rightwing government elected on a minority of the vote, riddled with corruption – and which only wins elections because of our outdated and undemocratic electoral system.

Steve Williams

Godalming, Surrey

• I am enraged by the continual use of the word “sleaze” in relation to this government’s blatantly self-serving manoeuvres that show their contempt for democracy (Has Boris Johnson stooped low enough to make Tory voters turn?, 6 November). The word invokes images of Soho in the 1960s and Carry On films. It is not a serious word. The word we want is “corruption”; a word readily used by the Guardian to describe regimes in Africa, the Middle East and South America, among other countries. Please stop diluting the seriousness of this government’s behaviour by the use of a word that invokes images of sniggering schoolchildren. Corruption is what it is and how it needs to be named.

Sue Brennan

Martock, Somerset

• Tory backbenchers are now complaining about being herded through the lobbies last week, against their better judgment, even though a number of their colleagues had the backbone to stand up to the party whips (Newer Tory MPs furious at No 10 order to back Owen Paterson, 5 November). WS Gilbert had the measure of their ilk nearly 150 years ago, when he wrote in HMS Pinafore of Sir Joseph Porter’s time as a member of parliament: “I always voted at my party’s call, And I never thought of thinking for myself at all.”

David Mack

Heptonstall, West Yorkshire

• I hope the Conservative government does bestow a peerage on Owen Paterson (No 10 declines to rule out potential peerage for Owen Paterson, 5 November), as it would devalue the polluted “honours” system even further, if that’s possible, but also cement this sleaze-ridden administration’s reputation as the most corrupt since the era of the rotten boroughs.

Douglas Mitchell

Edinburgh

