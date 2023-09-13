Slay, Set, Spike! See Which 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Stars Are Returning for Bloody Good Audible Spinoff

'Slayers: A Buffyverse Story' promises to tell the "next chapter" in the saga of the beloved movie–turned–cult TV favorite

20th Century Fox Television/Kobal/Shutterstock James Marsters (top left), Anthony Stewart Head (top middle) and Emma Caulfield (bottom right) all return for 'Slayers: A Buffyverse Story.'

Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans can officially get ready to perk up their ears and "Hush" in anticipation of a new installment in the blood-sucking saga.

The beloved ‘90s show is making a comeback two decades after its final episode aired thanks to Audible's Slayers: A Buffyverse Story, which will bring back several original cast members.

Set 10 years after the events of the final Buffy episode, the audio spinoff will follow Spike (James Marsters), who has been secretly fighting evil in Los Angeles, as his cover becomes compromised by a Buffyverse newcomer, rookie slayer Indira Nunnally (Laya DeLeon Hayes).

The bleached-blond punk vamp teams up with the 16-year-old slayer to find her a watcher when they cross paths with a slayer from a parallel reality — none other than mean girl–turned–Scooby Gang member Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter).

20th Century Fox Television/Kobal/Shutterstock James Marsters and Sarah Michelle Gellar as Spike and Buffy on 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer.'

Cordelia needs help in her own reality where she is the Chosen One — not Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar). In that alternative universe, she's going head to head with a big bad Drusilla (Juliet Landau), who happens to be Spike’s ex.

Along with Marsters, Carpenter, Landau and newcomer Hayes, original cast members Anthony Head, Emma Caulfield, Amber Benson, Danny Strong and James Charles Leary all reprise their original Buffy roles in the series.

Benson — who played Tara Maclay in seasons 4–6 — also wrote and directed Slayers along with Chris Golden. Kc Wayland also co-directed the series.

“I’m ecstatic to be back with my dear friends for this next chapter in the Buffyverse, as we take listeners on a familiar but unexpected journey chock full of horror, passion and mischief,” Marsters, 61, said of the new series in an Audible press release.

He continued, “I’m excited for old and new fans to experience this beloved world of vampire slaying like never before, brought to life through immersive audio storytelling.”

20th Century Fox Television/Kobal/Shutterstock James Marsters as Spike on 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer.'

Marsters also teased the Spike spinoff on Instagram, sharing a photo of his beloved anti-hero alongside the caption: “I’ve often been asked about a Buffy reunion…”

WandaVision star Caulfield, 50 — who'll be back as demon–turned–human (with no filter) Anya — also posted about the series on Instagram, writing: “We’re back baby. Anya has lots to say.”

Landau, 58, also shared the news on Instagram, sharing, “This was so much fun to record!”

Richard Cartwright/20th Century Fox Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock Alyson Hannigan on Sarah Michelle Gellar in 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer.'

“Slayers: A Buffyverse Story offers a fresh, dynamic take on a cult-classic that takes listeners on a fun and nostalgic ride,” Rachel Ghiazza, Audible’s chief content officer wrote in the release. “The all-star cast reprising beloved roles, as well as newcomers, bring to life a storyline that will entertain fans of the original series and pull in first-time Sunnydale visitors.”

Several core cast are not confirmed to return, including Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, Nicholas Brendon, David Boreanaz and Michelle Trachtenberg.

Also absent from the project is Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator and showrunner Joss Whedon, who has faced multiple allegations of misconduct and abuse in recent years.



Marsters, Carpenter, Caulfield, Leary, Landau, Hayes, Benson and Golden are all set to appear at a New York Comic-Con panel dedicated to Slayers: A Buffyverse Story on Oct. 13, one day after the series premieres on Oct. 12.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer can be streamed in full on Hulu.

