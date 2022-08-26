Slavi.io Starts Up the First NFT Collection as an Access to TeddyVerse

The Metaverse is the latest trend in Web-3.0 space, acting as a magnet for brands and projects offering attractive, value-generating assets and services. One of the most developed regions in the metaverse is Dubai. A couple of months ago, they announced the opening of a hospital in the metaverse, and today the authorities of the emirate have developed a plan for the development of the blockchain technology industry. Dubai aims to create over 40,000 virtual jobs by 2030 as per the Dubai Metaverse strategy. Slavi Kutchoukov, the founder of the Slavi.io , has managed to build a completely industry-focused, cross-chain, blockchain-based project in record time and now he is preparing for the grandiose official opening of his first unique NFT collection and the TeddyVerse.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / TeddyVerse is Metaverse for communication and community development. TeddyVerse Free-to-play NFT GameFi aims to achieve community consensus through a governance model and users interest. Open new blockchain finance direction by limitless universe and the worldwide Teddy competition.

Unique TeddyVerse NFT Collection will grant access to different possibilities:

Go to to exclusive events: luxury, social, and earning high-end digital collectibles;

Become part of an elite community and get chances to meet famous people;

Unlock the power of your Teddy and play to earn;

Access to celebrities community and culture created by collectors, for collectors;

Opportunity to earn RT Tokens;

Fighting each other in special arenas;

Unique properties and power of each NFT;

Common and rare NFTs gives different opportunities on the battlefield;

Access to Rich Teddy Club private events.

TeddyVerse - is decentralized Web 3.0 metaworld on Polygon, BSC, Ethereum, that aims at community complimentary play-to-earn activity. Following the Gaming, Defi trends, and new crypto market direction Slavi stimulates the user activity in the free-to-play GameFi section. Focused on the most popular game mechanics, Slavi presents Gamers Oriented Metaverse Play-to-Earn GameFi to make a market revolution to switch from the simple card and action points to move games to Unreal Engine 5 online Metaverse and PVP/PVE online world. Main message: play, collect, improve and be better than other Teddies.

The game mechanics allow anyone to enter the TeddyVerse using NFT Teddy as an access key. You can upgrade and customize your character, build and sell your property and islands, connect to basic farming on available blockchains, participate in events and much more that will be integrated in Slavi SuperDApp. Teddy Metaverse is developing on the Unreal Engine 5 and is based on the Play-to-Earn principles in order to allow gamers to monetize their activity. TeddyVerse provides game worlds, each of these is associated with popular earning methods.

"Our team has a forward-looking vision so we are already developing our TeddyVerse, where you can buy and sell virtual lands and goods, play games, do business meetings and even heal people through virtual reality. We are creating a huge metaverse", - Slavi Kutchoukov.

The monetization model of the TeddyVerse entails the use of the RT token as the main internal payment value. Among the monetization instruments of the TeddyVerse GameFi: NFT Marketplace Royalty & Fees, Mini Games Token Usage, NFT Staking & Farming, Marketing & Cooperation Fee, Liquidity Mining, Lands & Parcels Sale, NFT Gallery and so on.

Today there are more than 1.2 million addresses used in GameFi between 150+ simple games: cards and one point of action move battles. Our goal is to combine all the most popular game mechanics (PVE/PVP) and asset management to provide real blockchain, high-quality free-to- play, and play-to-earn gaming that all gamers like. Everyone will be able to play safely and comfortably in the Era of Web 3.0 and a Decentralized environment.

Media Contact

Brand: Slavi.io

Contact: Slavi Kutchoukov

E-mail: business@slavi.io

Website: https://slavi.io , https://teddyverse.io/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/richteddyclub/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/slavi_io

SOURCE: Slavi.io





