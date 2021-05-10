‘They will slaughter us’: Afghans who worked with US beg for visas as troop withdrawal looms

Deirdre Shesgreen, USA TODAY
·9 min read
Marine Lt. Dennis Dunbar questions a local farmer through an interpreter during a local civil engagement patrol in Bakwa, Afghanistan on March 24, 2009.
Marine Lt. Dennis Dunbar questions a local farmer through an interpreter during a local civil engagement patrol in Bakwa, Afghanistan on March 24, 2009.

WASHINGTON – In 2019, Omid Mahmoodi was working as a linguist for a U.S. Army brigade in Kabul when he overheard an Afghan soldier badmouthing the American forces.

Mahmoodi quickly alerted an Army sergeant, and the Afghan soldier was expelled from service.

"I have no doubt in my mind that Omid's actions that day saved an American soldier's life," his supervisor, Army Capt. Jonathan Flancher, wrote in a letter supporting Mahmoodi's application for a U.S. visa.

Mahmoodi is now among thousands of Afghans desperately seeking to leave their homeland as the Biden administration withdraws the last 2,500 American troops in the coming months. These Afghans fear that once U.S. forces are gone, the Taliban will sweep back into power and target them as traitors.

"You will see the dead bodies in every street," Mahmoodi said in a phone interview from Afghanistan, where he said he's already being tracked by the Taliban. "They will slaughter us."

Because of such dangers, Congress created a special visa program in 2006 for Afghans and Iraqis who worked alongside American troops in those two conflicts.

But the program is backlogged and limited. It takes an average of nearly three years for Afghans' applications to be processed, in part because of the rigorous vetting involved, according to the State Department. Right now, there are about 18,000 Afghans waiting for approval – and fewer than 11,000 slots.

"They're in a panic right now because there's been such a backlog of these visas," said Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., a former Green Beret who served multiple tours in Afghanistan. "They're afraid they're going to be left behind and massacred."

Waltz and others say Congress needs to authorize more visas for the program, and the Biden administration needs to ensure these Afghans are allowed to come to the U.S.

In February, Biden signed an executive order calling for a review of the special visa program and an assessment of whether it is beset by "undue delays." That review is ongoing, according to the State Department.

"The Biden Administration is committed to supporting those who have helped U.S. military and other government personnel perform their duties, often at great personal risk to themselves and their families," a State Department spokesperson said in an email.

Afghanistan war: US lost 2,300 lives; Afghanistan lost 38,000 civilians

U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, left, and Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar sign a peace agreement in Doha, Qatar, on February 29, 2020.
U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, left, and Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar sign a peace agreement in Doha, Qatar, on February 29, 2020.

Will Taliban sweep back into power?

The Trump administration negotiated a peace deal with the Taliban last year, under which the U.S. agreed to withdraw all its forces and the Taliban promised to sever its ties with al-Qaida and end its attacks on American forces.

President Joe Biden set Sept. 11 as the deadline for a full U.S. withdrawal, an extension of the May 1 deadline set by former President Donald Trump. The Pentagon began drawing down forces earlier this month. But as the American military footprint shrinks, the security situation in Afghanistan has become increasingly dangerous.

Since the U.S.-Taliban deal was signed in February 2020, the Taliban have not targeted American soldiers. But the militant group has escalated its attacks on Afghan forces, and civilians deaths have spiked.

On Saturday, a bombing at a girls school killed 50 people, many of them students between 11 and 15 years old, according to the Associated Press. An Afghan government official blamed the Taliban, which denied involvement in the attack. Last week, a truck bomb killed more than 20 people, including many students who were preparing for university entrance exams.

US withdrawal: 'The progress Afghanistan has made ... will all be for naught,' retired general fears

Omid Mahmoodi says Afghans who worked with the US military are seen as &quot;infidels&quot; and he fears they will be killed when American troops leave.
Omid Mahmoodi says Afghans who worked with the US military are seen as "infidels" and he fears they will be killed when American troops leave.

Even as the U.S. pushes the Taliban to negotiate power-sharing agreement with the Afghan government, the militant group has increased its grip on much of the country and could regain full control once U.S. troops are gone.

Visual explainer: The cost of counterterrorism didn't end in Iraq and Afghanistan

Mahmoodi said he worked as an interpreter and cultural adviser with the U.S. military for three years. He shared dozens of photos of himself with American troops, along with certificates and letters from his commanding officers.

"The Taliban call us an infidel, they call us a spy for Americans and so many other words they have for us," he said. "If the U.S. forces leave Afghanistan ... I cannot guarantee for one minute what's going to happen with me, with my family."

A moral obligation

After Biden announced his withdrawal deadline, Rep. Jason Crow, a Colorado Democrat who also served in Afghanistan, called on the president to prioritize U.S. visas for Afghans like Mahmoodi.

"These Afghans served with courage and with the understanding that the U.S. would stand by them and provide safe haven when and if necessary. That time has now arrived," Crow and more than a dozen other lawmakers wrote in an April 21 letter to Biden.

"We must provide a path to safety for those who loyally worked alongside U.S. troops, diplomats, and contractors, and work with our international partners to provide options for Afghans who would face a credible fear of persecution if the Taliban return to power," the letter says.

Waltz knows firsthand how crucial it has been for American troops to have local partners on the ground in Afghanistan.

"Not having them with us would be like not having radios. You just can't communicate" either with Afghan civilians or with allied Afghan soldiers, he said. "Words like ceasefire, fire, duck are pretty important when you're in joint operations."

Waltz said these Afghans put their entire families in jeopardy when they sign up for service.

"Most of them cover their faces and try to kind of (hide) their identity," he said. "They often have a cover story back in their villages and with their families that they're working with an ... international NGO or nonprofit."

Waltz has worked to help several Afghans navigate the U.S. visa program over the years, and he said the U.S. has a moral obligation and national security imperative to help as many as possible. He fears U.S. forces will have to go back into Afghanistan if al-Qaeda, the terrorist group that carried out the Sept. 11 attacks, re-emerges as a threat to the United States.

"The message that we're sending now (is) 'We're not standing with you ... and you could be left behind, very exposed, hunted down,' " he said. That will make it "much more difficult when we have to go back again to find local allies and convince people to trust us."

Waltz says Congress will almost certainly authorize more visas, but he's not sure it will happen in time for those Afghans currently waiting. He said the Biden administration should set aside some slots for Afghans from the regular U.S. refugee resettlement program.

A National Security Council spokesman said the Biden administration is prioritizing the visa issue and is eager to work with Crow and other lawmakers.

“The United States will remain deeply engaged with the government of Afghanistan and committed to the Afghan people, who have made extraordinary sacrifices during this conflict,” the council spokesperson said.

The State Department spokesperson said everyone involved in the Afghan visa program is aware of the threats to U.S.-affiliated Afghans. "The department constantly seeks ways to improve the SIV process while ensuring the integrity of the program and safeguarding national security."

Refugees: Biden says he will raise refugee cap to 62,500 but warns the US will not be able to meet new number

‘Life or death’ consequences

Some are calling for a more dramatic step: an emergency evacuation of Afghans who assisted American troops.

"It's life or death right now," said Chris Purdy, project manager of the Veterans for American Ideals program at Human Rights First, a nonprofit organization based in New York.

Purdy, who served in the Iraq War, said he welcomes efforts to increase the number of visas, but it's not enough. At its height, the special visa program only processed about 4,000 applicants a year, a rate that would leave thousands of Afghans stranded.

A Human Terrain Team consisting of U.S. Army soldiers and civilians, along with an Afghan translator, meet with local citizens of a village near Kandahar Air Field in Afghanistan on April 3, 2013. The teams include military and civilian personnel who interact with residents to gain knowledge, so they can aid in creating a stable environment and learn how to conduct future military and humanitarian operations.
A Human Terrain Team consisting of U.S. Army soldiers and civilians, along with an Afghan translator, meet with local citizens of a village near Kandahar Air Field in Afghanistan on April 3, 2013. The teams include military and civilian personnel who interact with residents to gain knowledge, so they can aid in creating a stable environment and learn how to conduct future military and humanitarian operations.

"It is becoming very clear that our immigration infrastructure cannot handle a normal situation, and we need to think of some drastic measures," he said. "That's why we're proposing a general evacuation" of American-affiliated Afghans.

More than a dozen veteran and military advocacy groups have signed a letter to Biden calling for an evacuation. Among the signers: Veterans of Foreign Wars, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, and several smaller groups.

"This is a big job, and we expect you to command the use of the military’s logistical expertise and American diplomatic power to execute it," says the letter, obtained by USA TODAY. "Our experience tells us that the Department of Defense is up to this task."

SUBSCRIBE: Help support quality journalism like this.

The veterans groups note that the U.S. military evacuated approximately 130,000 refugees from Vietnam in 1975, as well as thousands from Iraq in 1996 and Kosovo in 1999. Many were flown first to Guam, to be screened for resettlement in the U.S.

"It's something in the post 9/11 world that becomes much more difficult to do politically," Purdy conceded. That's why he helped organize the May 7 letter to Biden. "Our goal here is to say, 'If you're afraid of a political backlash, the veteran community is on your side, they have your back.'"

It's not clear if Mahmoodi would be helped by any of these measures. He said he was abruptly terminated from a position with the CIA last year, and the State Department recently turned down his visa application.

Flancher wrote a letter protesting the visa denial, saying he trusts Mahmoodi "wholeheartedly" and "would work with him again if I could."

But Mahmoodi is pessimistic about his prospects of immigrating to the U.S. – and about his future in Afghanistan.

"Right now, my village is completely controlled by Taliban," he said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Afghanistan troop withdrawal leads translators to beg US for visas

Latest Stories

  • Kyle Lowry delivers heartfelt speech after receiving honorary doctorate

    Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry received an honorary doctorate from Acadia University, and provided some wise words to the Class of 2021.

  • Gaudreau, Tkachuk keep Flames alive in playoff race

    The Calgary Flames kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 6-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night.

  • Blue Jackets part ways with head coach John Tortorella after tumultuous season

    The Columbus Blue Jackets are moving on from the winningest coach in the franchise’s history.

  • Luka Doncic ejected vs. Cavs for groin shot at Collin Sexton

    You can't do that, Luka.

  • Kyle Tucker has 4 RBIs to lead Astros over Blue Jays 7-4

    Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer and tied a career high with four RBIs as the Houston Astros built a big lead early and held on for a 7-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

  • Rick Tocchet won't return as coach of Coyotes after 4 seasons

    The Coyotes were unable to consistently cross the bridge into the playoffs in four seasons under Rick Tocchet, so new Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong opted for a change.

  • Karl-Anthony Towns shares emotional Mother's Day moment with dad in wake of mom's COVID-19 death

    Towns lost his mother to COVID-19 at the onset of the pandemic.

  • DK Metcalf fails to advance out of semifinal heat in track debut

    The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver ran the 100 meters in 10.37 seconds, a respectable time but still the slowest in his heat.

  • Inspired by Olympic champion mom, Ovechkin investing in NWSL's Washington Spirit

    Ovi celebrated Mother's Day by taking the advice of his gold medalist mom.

  • Naomi Osaka unsure if Tokyo Olympics should be held this summer

    Osaka is ambivalent about whether the Olympics be held in Japan, where only 2 percent of the population is vaccinated.

  • NBA fines Pelicans VP David Griffin $50K after he blamed officials for Zion Williamson's broken finger

    Griffin believes that lax officiating resulted in Zion Williamson's injury.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Handing out year-end awards after an NHL season like no other

    With the NHL season winding down, we give out our prestigious Fantasy Hockey awards, including the Golden Donut, MVP, Top Performance and more.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • 'Horrifying' robbery at home of Israel, PSV striker Zahavi

    THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The wife of PSV Eindhoven and Israel striker Eran Zahavi said Monday she was the victim of a “horrifying experience” after two robbers, one of them armed, tied up and gagged her and her children in the couple's home in Amsterdam. “Yesterday, my family and I went through a horrifying experience of robbery and attack in the place that is supposed to be the safest in the world for us — our home,” Shay Zahavi said in a message posted on Instagram. “We went through some difficult hours and we need a moment to take in everything.” Zahavi missed PSV’s Dutch league match Sunday against Willem II Tilburg after rushing home when he heard about the robbery. He also posted a message on Instagram expressing gratitude for messages of support and asking that the family's privacy be respected as it comes to terms with the robbery. “This is an unpleasant incident, far beyond a standard break-in to a house and theft of property,” he said in the Instagram post. His wife added: “It is important to note that the children were not touched and they are fine! Physically. Mentally, all of us will need to work together and get through this in the best way.” Police in Amsterdam investigating the robbery appealed for witnesses Monday and released details of the family's ordeal. The police statement did not name the family because of Dutch privacy rules. The robbers, one of them dressed in a deliveryman's jacket, threatened Zahavi's wife and tied up her and four children who were present, gagging their mouths with tape, police said. They then ransacked the house and escaped with personal items and cash. “Fortunately, the woman and children were not injured, but the robbery was very tough and traumatic for all involved,” the police statement said. The Associated Press

  • LeBron said fire him; I talk to Evan Wasch, NBA executive responsible for the play-in tournament

    Chris Haynes speaks with Evan Wasch, the NBA executive responsible for the play-in tournament.

  • LEADING OFF: Mets expect deGrom update, Devers swats O's

    A look at what's happening around the majors today: ___ HOLDING THEIR BREATH The streaking New York Mets anticipate an injury update on Jacob deGrom after the ace pitcher was scheduled for an MRI. The two-time Cy Young Award winner was pulled after five innings Sunday with right side tightness in his return from an issue in a similar area. The bullpen closed out a 4-2 victory over Arizona to give the Mets their first five-game winning streak since August 2019. “No pain whatsoever, just tightness,” manager Luis Rojas said. “That’s what he told our trainer.” The 32-year-old right-hander was coming off a 10-day layoff, skipping his previous turn in the rotation because of a right lat problem. Rojas said the side tightness — centred around the lower-right side of his back — seems to be a different issue. Prior to Sunday, deGrom had a 0.51 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 35 overpowering innings. “I want to sit and wait and see what it is, and then we can plan as a group what’s next,” Rojas said. RED SOX ROMP Rafael Devers gets another chance to tear up Camden Yards as Boston closes its series against the Orioles. The Red Sox are 6-0 at Baltimore this year and Devers is a big reason — he’s hit five home runs with 13 RBIs in those games, going 9 for 23 (.391). Boston owns the best record in the majors at 22-13, a year after it went 24-36 in the pandemic-shortened season. Left-hander Martín Pérez (0-2, 4.40 ERA) starts for Boston. Jorge López (1-3, 6.49), who allowed seven runs in four innings against the Red Sox on April 11, pitches for the Orioles, who are a major league-worst 4-13 at home. REBOUNDING RANGERS Adolis García and Texas try to keep up their recent run of success when they visit San Francisco. García hit his team-leading ninth homer and drove in a career-high five runs as the Rangers beat Seattle on Sunday and won their third consecutive series. Texas improved to 7-2 since May 1 to get back to .500 for the first time since April 9. Kyle Gibson (3-0, 2.40 ERA) is scheduled to start the first of two interleague matchups at Oracle Park. He is among the top 10 in ERA among AL starters despite giving up five runs without making it out of the first inning in the shortest opening day start in franchise history. NEED A TIMEOUT The Kansas City Royals began last week with the best record in the majors and set for seven straight games at Kauffman Stadium. They left home in much different shape. Whit Merrifield and the Royals went 0-7 on a homestand that included a 28-inning scoreless streak, dropping four to Cleveland and then three more to the White Sox. Overall, Kansas City has lost eight in a row. “We’ve got to keep working and teaching and it will pay off,” manager Mike Matheny said. “There isn’t a quick fix other than maybe a day off and fight again on Tuesday.” After that day off Monday, the Royals start a seven-game road trip in Detroit. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • NBA playoff tracker: Celtics likely headed to play-in tournament after another loss

    Boston is in seventh in the Eastern Conference with a rematch against Miami looming on Tuesday. Unless the Celtics can figure things out, the play-in tournament looks likely.

  • The Rush: DK Metcalf’s track speed, Baffert suspended from Churchill Downs & DeChambeau's wild voyage

    DK Metcalf fails to advance out of semifinal heat in track debut, Bob Baffert’s winning horse tests positive (again) and it’s a good thing Bryson DeChambeau flies private.

  • Davis takes charge in Lakers' emphatic 123-110 win over Suns

    LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis had 42 points and 12 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers never trailed in a 123-110 win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso each had 17 points and the short-handed Lakers won for just the third time in their past 11 games. LeBron James missed his fourth straight game for Los Angeles because of a sprained right ankle, and Kyle Kuzma was held out because of tightness in his back. Cameron Payne had 24 points for the Suns, who have lost two of three following a five-game winning streak. Devin Booker added 21 points and Mikal Bridges 15. An energized Davis led the way for the defending NBA champions as they try to avoid the play-in tournament, with his one-handed alley-oop from Andre Drummond setting the tone as Los Angeles scored the first seven points. The Lakers led 30-19 after the first quarter. Los Angeles built its biggest advantage early in the fourth to go ahead by 23 points en route to completing the three-game season sweep. Phoenix could never find enough outside shooting to make a charge until the final quarter. They were 5 for 10 from 3-point range in the fourth. Deandre Ayton made a reverse layup to get the Suns within 115-108 with 3:57 to play, but the Lakers were able to maintain a cushion until Davis closed it out with an emphatic reverse dunk and hit the subsequent free throw for the final margin. TIP-INS Suns: Phoenix was 11 for 25 from 3-point range, with Bridges, Payne and Jae Crowder accounting for all but two makes. ... Chris Paul had 13 points and 10 assists. Lakers: Ben McLemore and Montrezl Harrell each had 12 points off the bench. ... PG Dennis Schröder could return when the Lakers play at Indiana on Saturday or at New Orleans on Sunday to close out the regular season. Schröder has missed the past five games while in the league’s health and safety protocols. UP NEXT Suns: At Golden State on Tuesday night. Lakers: Host New York on Tuesday night. ___ More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dan Greenspan, The Associated Press

  • Bryson DeChambeau turns missed-cut flight snafu into $228K payday, 1st place in Cup standings

    Things are rarely boring when Bryson DeChambeau's involved.