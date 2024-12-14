Slaughter and Missouri host Lipscomb

Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) at Missouri Tigers (9-3)

Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri plays Lipscomb after Grace Slaughter scored 20 points in Missouri's 94-55 win against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Tigers are 7-1 in home games. Missouri has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bisons are 1-2 on the road. Lipscomb is fourth in the ASUN with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Isabella Pitta averaging 2.4.

Missouri averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb scores 14.3 more points per game (71.4) than Missouri allows to opponents (57.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Averi Kroenke is averaging 2.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Tigers.

Bella Vinson is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Bisons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press