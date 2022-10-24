Slate Office REIT Closes $45 Million Bought Deal Offering

Slate Office REIT L.P.
·7 min read
Slate Office REIT L.P.
Slate Office REIT L.P.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slate Office REIT (the “REIT”) (TSX: SOT.UN), an owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate, announced today that it has closed its previously announced bought deal public offering (the “Offering”) by way of its short form base shelf prospectus dated April 29, 2021, as supplemented by a prospectus supplement dated October 19, 2022 (collectively, the “Prospectus”). CIBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets acted as joint bookrunners for the Offering on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters which also included TD Securities Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Canaccord Genuity Corp., iA Private Wealth Inc., Cormark Securities Inc. and Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters”), whereby the Underwriters purchased $45 million aggregate principal amount of 7.50% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures of the REIT (the “Initial Debentures”). The REIT has also granted the Underwriters an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to purchase up to an additional $6.75 million of 7.50% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures of the REIT (the “Additional Debentures”, and together with the Initial Debentures, the “Debentures”) on the same terms and conditions, exercisable at any time, in whole or in part, up to 30 days after the closing of the Offering. The REIT has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) to list the Debentures on the TSX.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to partially fund the REIT’s previously announced US$19.8 million acquisition of a newly retrofitted Class A office property located in Chicago, Illinois (the “Acquisition”), reduce the REIT’s secured indebtedness, and for other general corporate purposes, which could include execution of the REIT’s normal course issuer bid in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Debentures bear an interest rate of 7.50% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on June 30 and December 31 in each year commencing June 30, 2023. The June 30, 2023 interest payment will represent accrued interest for the period from, and including, October 24, 2022 to, but excluding, June 30, 2023.

Each Debenture is convertible into freely tradeable trust units of the REIT (“Units”) at the option of the holder at any time following closing of the Offering and prior to the close of business on the earliest of (i) the last business day before December 31, 2027 (the “Maturity Date”); or (ii) if called for redemption, the business day immediately preceding the date specified by the REIT for redemption of the Debentures, at a conversion price of $5.50 per Unit (the “Conversion Price”), being a ratio of approximately 181.8182 Units per $1,000 principal amount of Debentures. The conversion right is subject to standard anti-dilution provisions. Debenture-holders converting their Debentures will, in addition to the applicable number of Units to be received on conversion, receive accrued and unpaid interest, if any, for the period from the last interest payment date on their Debentures to and including the last record date set by the REIT occurring prior to the date of conversion for determining the REIT’s Unitholders entitled to receive a distribution on the Units. The Debentures may not be redeemed by the REIT prior to December 31, 2025. On and from December 31, 2025, and prior to December 31, 2026, the Debentures may be redeemed by the REIT, in whole at any time, or in part from time to time, at a price equal to the principal amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest on not more than 60 days’ and not less than 30 days’ prior written notice, provided that the volume weighted-average trading price of the Units on the TSX for the 20 consecutive trading days ending five trading days preceding the date on which notice of redemption is given is not less than 125% of the Conversion Price. On and from December 31, 2026, and prior to the Maturity Date, the Debentures may be redeemed by the REIT, in whole at any time or in part from time to time, at a price equal to the principal amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest on not more than 60 days’ and not less than 30 days’ prior written notice.

In connection with the Offering, the Underwriters are entitled to a cash commission equal to 3.75% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, including any Additional Debentures sold pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option.

The Debentures have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the Debentures may not be offered or sold within the United States, its territories or possessions, any state of the United States or the District of Columbia (collectively, the “United States”) except in transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any Debentures within the United States.

About Slate Office REIT (TSX: SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT’s portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants. The REIT acquires quality assets at a discount to replacement cost and creates value for unitholders by applying hands-on asset management strategies to grow rental revenue, extend lease term and increase occupancy. Visit slateofficereit.com to learn more.

About Slate Asset Management

Slate Asset Management is a global alternative investment platform targeting real assets. We focus on fundamentals with the objective of creating long-term value for our investors and partners. Slate’s platform has a range of real estate and infrastructure investment strategies, including opportunistic, value add, core plus and debt investments. We are supported by exceptional people and flexible capital, which enable us to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information herein constitutes “forward-looking information” as defined under Canadian securities laws which reflect management’s expectations regarding objectives, plans, goals, strategies, future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities of the REIT. The words “plans”, “expects”, “does not expect”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “does not anticipate”, “projects”, “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements to the effect that certain actions, events or results “may”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “occur”, “be achieved”, or “continue” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding, any expected exercise of the Over-Allotment Option by the Underwriters and the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, the REIT cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings of the REIT with securities regulators, including the Prospectus.

SOT-AD

For Further Information

Investor Relations
+1 416 644 4264
ir@slateam.com


Latest Stories

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • Leafs launch road trip by grounding Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — John Tavares liked how the Toronto Maple Leafs stuck up for each other and kept their cool in a physical 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. With just under four minutes left in the second period and Toronto holding a 2-1 lead, Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey laid a hit on Leafs forward Nick Robertson. It sparked Leafs blueliner Morgan Rielly to come to his defence and tangle with Morrissey. “Obviously, it speaks a lot of (Rielly's) character. Not surprising,” Tavares said.

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.