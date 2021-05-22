SLAT 2021: How to Apply for Admission to Symbiosis Law College after Class 12

The Symbiosis International University (SIU) has announced that it will revise the examination dates for Symbiosis Law Aptitude Test (SLAT) 2021. Earlier, the test was scheduled to be held on June 27 in 83 cities across the country. The university has also changed centre-based online test to online, home-proctored mode in view of Covid-19 pandemic. Interested students can apply for SLAT 2021 on its official website up till June 4.

The students who want to get admission into various law courses, including BA LLB and BBA LLB in law schools of SIU, will have to apply for the examination. The total intake is 300 seats – 180 seats of BBA LL.B (Hons.) and 120 seats of BALL.B (Hons.).

SLAT 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have completed Class 12 or equivalent with a minimum of 45 per cent (40 per cent for SC/ST candidates) marks from any recognised board are eligible to apply for the test. Students awaiting their class 12th results are also eligible to apply, subject to submission of passing certificate at the time of the final admission.

SLAT 2021: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of SIU

Step 2: Click on ‘New Registration’ under the ‘Apply Now’ tab. After reading the instructions carefully, click on the ‘I Agree’

Step 3: A new page will open up. Enter required details and choose a password and the hint question to register yourself. SLAT 2021 registered id will be displayed on the screen, keep that safe. An email containing the SLAT 2021 login credentials will also be sent on your email ID

Step 4: Log in and fill the details in the application form

Step 5: After filling the form, you will be redirected to the payment page. Pay the application fee

Application fee for SLAT 2021 is Rs 1,950.

SLAT 2021: Revised exam Structure and selection process

SIU has recently made some changes in the SLAT 2021 exam structure for conducting exam in home proctored mode. Instead of 75 objective-type questions, there will be 60 questions. The test duration has also been reduced from 75 minutes to 60 minutes. Questions will be asked from General knowledge, Analytical reasoning, Reading comprehension, Legal reasoning and Logical reasoning.

Story continues

Students who will clear SLAT 2021 will be asked to give Writing Ability Test (WAT) which will be of 20 marks wherein candidates will have to write a short essay on a given topic in 30 minutes. WAT scores will not be disclosed at the time of the declaration of the SLAT 2021 result as it will be evaluated separately by all law colleges of SIU.

In the selection process, WAT along with Personal Interaction (PI) carries 50 per cent weightage. The law schools will hold PI round separately after the result declaration.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here