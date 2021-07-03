'I Would Have Slapped Them': Arjuna Ranatunga on Three Sri Lankan Players Breaching Bio-bubble

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the cricket fraternity was able to cheer you up through tournaments and series. And in order to protect the staff and cricketers from being infected during their tours, the concept of bio-bubble emerged. It started when England hosted West Indies last year and the bio-bubble turned out to be a great success. Cricketers and sports staff are strictly advised to adhere to the guidelines for an hassle-free experience. Several big tournaments and matches, including the ICC World Test Championship final, were held while following the bio-bubble protocols.

Now, ahead of the clash between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo, 3 Sri Lankan players were spotted breaking the bio-bubble guideline. This led to their ouster from the 6-match long series against India. Anguished at their carelessness, Former Sri Lankan captain Arjuna Ranatunga while speaking to Daily Mirror said that he would have slapped vice-captain Kusal Mendis, opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka, and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella.

Ranatunga said that if he was the captain, he would have not allowed the players to play with social media. The former cricketer said that the players use Facebook and Instagram and do everything except playing cricket. He said that the players only want publicity. “I may have to slap them two or three times,” he added. Ranatunga was clearly disappointed with the incident. He informed that as the three of them are senior players, an inquiry will be set up along with a sanction.

According to the 57-year old, other than the cricket skills, the players have to be counseled so that they can develop more as an individual. It is important to get them focused on living a positive lifestyle both on and off-field.

This is the second time players have been ousted ahead of the clash between India and Sri Lanka. A few days back, 5 Sri Lankan players were left out of the bio-bubble as they did not sign a contract which was mandatory.

