Slammed 38% Mighty Craft Limited (ASX:MCL) Screens Well Here But There Might Be A Catch

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Mighty Craft Limited (ASX:MCL) shares are down a considerable 38% in the last month, which continues a horrid run for the company. For any long-term shareholders, the last month ends a year to forget by locking in a 68% share price decline.

Following the heavy fall in price, Mighty Craft's price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.2x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the Hospitality industry in Australia, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 1.7x and even P/S above 4x are quite common. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Mighty Craft's Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Mighty Craft has been doing very well. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dwindle, which has kept the P/S suppressed. Those who are bullish on Mighty Craft will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Mighty Craft, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as Mighty Craft's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 154% gain to the company's top line. This great performance means it was also able to deliver immense revenue growth over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a tremendous job of growing revenue over that time.

Comparing that to the industry, which is only predicted to deliver 17% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that Mighty Craft's P/S isn't as high compared to that of its industry peers. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

Mighty Craft's P/S has taken a dip along with its share price. We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Mighty Craft revealed its three-year revenue trends aren't boosting its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current industry expectations. Potential investors that are sceptical over continued revenue performance may be preventing the P/S ratio from matching previous strong performance. It appears many are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 5 warning signs for Mighty Craft (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

