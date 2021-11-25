SLAM Technology Market Revenue Value to Exceed USD 435 Million by 2026, Globally: Facts & Factors

[215+ Pages Research Study] According to market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 103 Million in 2020 to reach USD 435 Million by 2026, at 29.7% annual CAGR during 2021-2026. The market player’s profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Apple, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Facebook, Inc., Alphabet, Inc., Aethon, Inc., Fetch Robotics, Inc., Intel Corporation, Amazon Robotics and Others.

New Jersey, United Kingdom, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “SLAM Technology Market By Offering (2D SLAM & 3D SLAM), By Type (EKF SLAM, Fast SLAM, Graph-Based SLAM & Others), By Application (Robotics, UAV, AR/VR, Automotive, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 - 2026” in its research database

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global SLAM Technology Market size & share expected to reach to USD 435 Million by 2026 from USD 103 Million in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.7% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

What is Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology? Report Overview & Coverage:

SLAM technology or simultaneous localization and mapping is the computation simulation of construction or deconstruction of a topographical area of an unknown environment while simultaneously keeping the location of the user updated within the boundaries. These algorithms are based on concepts that are often integrated from computational geometry and computer vision and are often used in robot-based navigation, robotic mapping, and odometry for a wider range of virtual reality or augmented reality-based problems.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global SLAM Technology Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/slam-technology-market-by-platform-augmented-reality-unmanned-157

Story continues

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

215+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

Apple Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Facebook Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Aethon Inc.

Fetch Robotics Inc.

Intel Corporation

Amazon Robotics

Skydio Inc.

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz

Intellias

Rethink Robotics

NavVis

Mobile Industrial Robots ApS

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the SLAM Technology Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the SLAM Technology Market?

What are the top companies operative in SLAM Technology Market?

What segments are covered in SLAM Technology Market?

How can I get free sample reports/company profiles of the SLAM Technology Market?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/slam-technology-market-by-platform-augmented-reality-unmanned-157

Market Growth Drivers

The global SLAM technology market is expected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period owing to increased adoption of UAV-based applications coupled with the rising prevalence of mapping-based technology to name a few. Additionally, increasing adoption of SLAM-based simulation from various sectors such as automotive and construction coupled with rising functionality of the latter technology which helps in complex navigational issues will increase the footprint of the global SLAM technology market during the forecast period. Moreover, escalating demand for self-robotics coupled with the rising number of virtual reality-based applications is expected to open new revenue opportunities for the global SLAM technology market during the forecast period.

The global SLAM technology market is expected to be driven by rising demands from the commercial, household, and autonomous vehicles to name a few. However, a higher cost of implantation and complex technological measures are expected to hinder the growth of the global SLAM technology market during the forecast period.

Global SLAM Technology Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 103 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 435 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 29.7% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Apple, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Facebook, Inc., Alphabet, Inc., Aethon, Inc., Fetch Robotics, Inc., Intel Corporation and Others Segments Covered Offerings, Types, Applications, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segmentation

Augmented Reality to lead the platform segment over the forecast period

The growth of the segment is due to the massive usage of SLAM technology in the coining of algorithms intended at solving simultaneous localization & mapping issues in the development of augmented reality kits.

Commercial segment to contribute majorly towards the overall market revenue share by 2027

The constant breakthroughs in microelectronics, GPS navigating systems, and wireless communications technologies are likely to steer the demand for SLAM technology in the commercial segment.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/slam-technology-market-by-platform-augmented-reality-unmanned-157

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Also Read, Press Release on Global SLAM Technology Market Size & Share, 2021-2026

Regional Dominance:

North America to contribute majorly towards the overall regional market revenue share by 2027

The market in North America is set to accrue massive revenue gains over the forecast period. The regional market growth is due to the large-scale acceptance of technologically advanced products along with massive awareness of SLAM technology in the region. Moreover, the humungous presence of industry behemoths along with growing partnerships between firms to create new products will further steer the regional market expansion.

Furthermore, the huge presence of SLAM-based UAV sense & avoid systems producers in the countries like the U.S. for commercial as well as non-commercial purposes will drive the growth of the industry in North America. Additionally, high expenditure on augmented reality technology in countries like the U.S. will propel regional market growth.

Browse the full “SLAM Technology Market By Offering (2D SLAM & 3D SLAM), By Type (EKF SLAM, Fast SLAM, Graph-Based SLAM & Others), By Application (Robotics, UAV, AR/VR, Automotive, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 - 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/slam-technology-market-by-platform-augmented-reality-unmanned-157

This report segments the SLAM technology market as follows:

Global SLAM Technology Market: By Offering Segment Analysis

2D SLAM

3D SLAM

Global SLAM Technology Market: By Type Segment Analysis

EKF SLAM

Fast SLAM

Graph-Based SLAM

Others

Global SLAM Technology Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Robotics

UAV

AR/VR

Automotive

Others

Browse More Related Report:

Cross-Domain Solutions (CDS) Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cross-domain-solutions-cds-market

Predictive Analytics Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/predictive-analytics-market

HADOOP-AS-A-SERVICE (HAAS) Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/hadoop-as-a-service-market

Digital Remittance Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/digital-remittance-market

B2B Mobility Sharing Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/b2b-mobility-sharing-market

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: http://fnfnewsblog.com



