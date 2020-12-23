Slam-Dunk Gift Ideas for NBA Fans & Basketball Buffs To Score Now

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Regardless of the specific team you call yours, if you’re an avid—or even average— basketball fan, 2020 has been quite an interesting year to say the least—and frankly, both a tragic and stellar year if you’re a fan of the Los Angeles Lakers with the death of Kobe Bryant in January and the team’s championship win in November. With two partial seasons behind us (the original NBA season was halted due to the pandemic in mid-March and resumed with stricter restrictions back in July), the 2021 NBA season officially starts once again on December 22nd, giving basketball fans a little extra excitement this year to ring in the new year.

While opening presents under the tree and drinking copious amounts of eggnog with loved ones are surely two solid holiday traditions to take part in each Christmas, for NBA lovers, watching basketball games all day long is yet another holiday gift to look forward to each year. While the holiday season may look a bit different this year due to tight social distancing practices in place in much of the country, it appears that the traditional NBA schedule will continue this year, and whether you’re looking to celebrate with some new merch or find the perfect gift for the super-fan on your list this year, we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts for NBA fans that you’ll definitely want to add to your basket.

Stephen Curry Teaches Shooting, Ball Handling & Scoring on MasterClass

For NBA fans who also like to shoot hoops themselves (or at least would like to), MasterClass offers an online course taught by Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry. This class is the perfect last minute, no need to worry abotu delivery.

‘NBA 2K21’

Every NBA fan needs a copy of the latest “2K” game, and this year’s edition doesn’t disappoint. Play as your favorite NBA or WNBA teams or take control of some of the most iconic teams in basketball history. Like all “2K” games, the latest entry’s soundtrack features some of the biggest artists, like The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby and more. On sale and available for PlayStation, Xbox and on Nintendo Switch. For more video game-centric ideas check out our gamer gift guide here.

WNBA Orange Hoodie

WNBA Hoodie

Fashion and basketball have always been synonymous, so there’s no excuse to not look fabulous, even on your couch. In the year of sweats show some love to the WNBA. This now iconic orange hoodie has been seen sported by our WNBA heroes (naturally) but also LeBron James, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard and all your favs.

Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage

Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage

Mix it up in the new year. Instead of another pair of the ever classic Stan Smiths, try something fresh. The Nike Blazer Mid’ 77 Vintage was an early prototype they tested out long before Nike became the giant it is today. The leather shoe also comes in black and with assortment of rainbow hued swooshes.

Lebron 18

LeBron 18

Behold the LeBron 18. Any questions?

‘Playing For Keeps’

If you’re a fan of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” docuseries, pick up David Halberstam’s “Playing for Keeps” which chronicles Michael Jordan’s colossal career with the six-time champions the Chicago Bulls. Capped by the 1998 NBA finals and the team’s second three-peat, the insider coverage from Halberstam’s experience on the road with the team is like no other. And if you’re looking for another option, may we recommend the author’s additional basketball tome following the ’79 Portland Trail Blazers “The Breaks of the Game.”

NBA Jam Arcade Machine

We all love “NBA2K”, but sometimes you just want a little bit of nostalgia. This four-player recreation of the classic “NBA Jam” arcade game can fit can also link up to wifi.

Basketball Wastebasket

The perfect home decor item for any basketball fan, this hoop wastebasket is sure to be a hit.

FOCO Lakers Championship Face Mask

You can never have too many face masks in your lineup, especially when they bear the logo of 2020’s NBA champions.

FOCO NBA Pajamas

Who doesn’t love getting the gift of a cozy set of pj’s to snuggle up in during winter nights? Regardless of the team the giftee in question roots for, FOCO’s selection of NBA branded loungewear has got you covered.

Vintage Jersey

Kobe Bryant Jersey

A beautiful Mitchell & Ness jersey is an excellent tribute to any of your favorite players. For example, this jersey is from the late Kobe Bryant’s rookie season.

Pop-A-Shot Basketball Game

Pop-A-Shot Arcade Game

Relive your Chuck E. Cheese glory days and show your kids who’s still the boss. This is the ultimate arcade game for the basketball connoisseur. The official “Dual Shot Sport Basketball Arcade Game” has 10 different games, 6 audio options and can easily fold up and be tucked away.

A Year of Basketball Trivia Game 2020

This basketball trivia game is chock-full of team history stats, hall of fame achievements, fun facts and immortal records trivia questions from 2020’s NBA season.

Basketball Hoop Coffee Mug

This unbranded basketball coffee mug will please any NBA fan—regardless of the team they support.

Spalding Basketball

NBA Basketball Gift Guide

Seems obvious, but isn’t time to toss the deflated ball in your garage and upgrade to something a little nicer? This indoor/outdoor composite leather basketball is official NBA size and weight.

