Slalom named Google Cloud Services Partner of the Year for North America

SEATTLE, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom has been honored as the 2021 Google Cloud Services Partner of the Year for North America for the second year in a row.



The global consulting firm—which helps people and organizations dream bigger, move faster, and build better tomorrows—earned the award for providing exceptional service and enabling joint customer success by innovating, building, and delivering the right combination of Google Cloud and Slalom solutions. In the last five years, Slalom has been named twice as Google Cloud Services Partner of the Year for North America and twice as Breakthrough Partner of the Year.

“We are honored to again be recognized by Google Cloud for our work together. For us, though, it’s all about our joint customers – and their customers,” said Christophe DeMoss, Managing Director at Slalom. “Through Google Cloud’s open cloud technology, integrated data platform, and our human-centric approach, we are guiding customers to thrive in a dynamic digital future.”

Slalom has delivered hundreds of Google Cloud projects, for companies across many industries, including retail, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences.

“We’re excited to recognize Slalom as our Services Partner of the Year North America based on their rich relationships with customers and excellent services that help customers implement Google Cloud solutions,” said Bronwyn Hastings, VP of Global ISV Partnerships and Channels, Google Cloud. “Slalom has played an important role in helping businesses build and innovate in the cloud over this past year, and we’re excited to expand our work together to help customers as they move along their digital transformation journeys.”

Learn more about how Slalom and Google Cloud are helping companies innovate for the future .

About Slalom

Slalom is a global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In 43 markets around the world, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They are backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 12,500 employees. Slalom has been named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For seven years running and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com .

Media contact: press@slalom.com



