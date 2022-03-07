Slalom Announces New Chief Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Officer

Slalom

Kristine Santa-Coloma Rohls – Washington, D.C. General Manager and longtime executive sponsor of Hispanic employee communities and inclusion, diversity & equity – will also accelerate company’s sustainability and impact goals

SEATTLE, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, a global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation, today announced Kristine Santa-Coloma Rohls as its new Chief Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Officer (CIDEO). In this role, she will continue to nurture Slalom’s deep commitment and business imperative to meaningfully advance the company’s strong culture of inclusion, diversity, and equity (ID&E), and sustainability and impact (S&I).



“We are focused on infusing ID&E and S&I into every aspect of our business and culture. We aspire to achieve equity in our people experience for all and to have even greater impact in the communities where we live and work, helping our team members and customers build a sustainable world,” says Lucy Hur, Chief People Officer at Slalom. “Kristine epitomizes values-based, inclusive leadership in the strong Slalom business she has built in Washington, D.C. and has been celebrated throughout her career for championing inclusion and diversity, as evident in her leadership of our Hispanic employee community and role on our Global ID&E Council. She’s an excellent fit for this role.”

Kristine joined Slalom in 2016, bringing with her a leadership style guided by empathy, informed by inclusion, and recognized for delivering customer success.

“I’m excited every day to nurture Slalom’s core values celebrating authenticity, and building and shaping a better future,” Kristine shares. “I’m particularly inspired to do what is always right – something deeply rooted in my upbringing and reinforced by my professional and personal mentors, and what I will lean into with this new role.”

Slalom is a purpose-driven company led by a vision of a world in which every person has the opportunity to love their work and life. The company has recently been recognized for the eighth year in a row by the Human Rights Campaign for its 100 percent rating on the Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index. The Slalom Foundation provides funding for the Social Equality Initiative (SEI), which seeks to activate partnerships with external organizations that focus on dismantling racist policies and practices and address economic and educational disparities faced by BIPOC communities. Slalom is also committed to providing the right professional opportunities through programs such as Project Ada with AWS, Breaking Barriers with Microsoft, and community program Springboard8 in partnership with Seattle Central College.

Slalom is a global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In 41 markets around the world, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They are backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 12,000 employees. Slalom has been named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For six years running and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com.

