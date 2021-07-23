SL vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 3rd ODI match, July 23, 03:00 pm IST

SL vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd ODI between Sri Lanka and India:The last One Day International of the high-profile three-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and India will be played at the RPremadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 23, Friday at 03:00 pm IST. There’s nothing left in the ODI series as India has already scripted a victory by 2-0.

The first ODI saw the visitors outclassing Sri Lanka by seven wickets. Though the hosts looked decent in the second match, Deepak Chahar produced an outstanding batting effort to help India win the game by three wickets. Entering the contest on Friday, India will be eyeing a series whitewash.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will fancy a victory to gain some momentum for the upcoming three-match T20I series.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka and India; here is everything you need to know:

SL vs IND Telecast

Sri Lanka vs India match will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network

SL vs IND Live Streaming

The match between SL vs IND is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

SL vs IND Match Details

The last One Day International of the three-match series between Sri Lanka and India will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 23, Friday at 03:00 pm IST.

SL vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Prithvi Shaw

Vice-Captain- Shikhar Dhawan

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Minod Bhanuka

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Dasun Shanaka, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers: Isuru Udana, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

SL vs IND Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, Chamika Karunaratne, Lakshan Sandakan and Dushmantha Chameera

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Rana, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, and Krunal Pandya

