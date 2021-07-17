SL vs IND, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs India Live Streaming Online

The three-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and India will finally kickstart on Sunday, July 18 as the two sides will lock horns with each other in the first One Day International. All three One Day Internationals between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

India will be playing a relatively younger side against Sri Lanka as the visitors are without the services of a lot of their main players. Shikhar Dhawan will don the captain's hat for the first time for India while Bhuvneshwar Kumar will act as his deputy.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be hoping for redemption under the leadership of Dasun Shanaka. The hosts will be entering the contest against India after suffering a 0-3 defeat against England in the three-match ODI series earlier this month.

The SL vs IND 1st ODI is scheduled to be played at 03:00 pm IST on Sunday, July 18.

When will the 1st ODI match Sri Lanka (ZIM) vs India (BAN) start?

The 1st ODI will be played on Sunday, July 18.

Where will the 1st ODI match Sri Lanka (ZIM) vs India (BAN) be played?

The match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will the 1st ODI match Sri Lanka (ZIM) vs India (BAN) begin?

The match will begin at 03:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st ODI match Sri Lanka (ZIM) vs India (BAN)?

The ODI series between Sri Lanka and India will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st ODI match Sri Lanka (ZIM) vs India (BAN)?

The ODI series between Sri Lanka and India is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SL vs IND 1st ODI, Sri Lanka probable playing XI against India: Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama

SL vs IND 1st ODI, India probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

