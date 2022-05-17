SL Green Earns 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award

SL Green Realty Corp

Award recognizes SL Green as one of the most sustainable organizations in the nation for the fifth consecutive year

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that it has received a 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award for the fifth consecutive year. This award honors organizations across the United States who have implemented distinguished corporate energy management programs. Less than one percent of 18,000 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) partners achieve the Sustained Excellence distinction.



The U.S. Department of Energy and EPA awarded SL Green this award, the highest level of EPA recognition, for its extensive tenant outreach on energy efficiency, educational programs and widespread promotion of ENERGY STAR tools and best practices. As a continued leader in this space, SL Green achieved ENERGY STAR labels for 11 buildings across its industry-leading portfolio in 2021, representing an impressive 12% of all ENERGY STAR labels in Manhattan.

“SL Green is proud to receive recognition from ENERGY STAR and the Environmental Protection Agency for our continued commitment to lower the waste, energy, and water consumption of our portfolio. Year after year, we aspire to implement world class sustainability measures in all aspects of our business, in order to serve our community, employees, and tenants. With the EPA ENERGY STAR tracking program and the continued dedication of the SL Green ESG team, we look forward to a steady increase in energy efficiency and reduction of our carbon footprint,” said Edward V. Piccinich, Chief Operating Officer, SL Green Realty Corp.

“We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers.”

The EPA presents the Sustained Excellence Award to organizations that have already received ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years and have gone above and beyond the criteria needed to qualify for recognition.

SL Green prioritizes an unrelenting focus on environmental stewardship to manage resource consumption while delivering best-in-class spaces for 150,000 tenant employees, and will continue to ensure its portfolio has a significant influence on the low carbon future of New York City. The company’s robust sustainability and ESG initiatives include the use of recycled water, materials and overall sustainable development, building operations meeting or exceeding LEED, ENERGY STAR and BOMA standards, commitment to meeting ULI Greenprint’s Net Zero by 2050 goal and achieving carbon neutrality by adhering to 1.5° Celsius-aligned Science-Based Targets, reducing building emissions through green lease efforts with tenants and more. To read SL Green’s 2021 ESG report and learn more, visit SL Green’s website .

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2022, SL Green held interests in 72 buildings totaling 34.7 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 26.7 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 7.2 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at Impacts and state-level information can be found at Statefacts .

