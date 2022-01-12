Skyview’s outside hitter was ‘a game-changer.’ Now she’s Idaho best volleyball player

The awards continue to roll in for Skyview senior Eden Bower.

Skyview’s 6-foot-3 outside hitter was named the 2021-22 Gatorade Idaho Volleyball Player of the Year on Tuesday, an award given to the state’s top player regardless of classification.

The BYU signee is just the second player in program history to win the award.

“Eden Bower is a game-changer for any team she plays for,” Centennial coach Heather Ward said in a news release. “She’s explosive and plays big, but her volleyball awareness makes her even better and bigger on the court. She’s a dynamic player in both the front row and the back row.”

Bower led Skyview (36-2) to its second straight 5A state title this fall and a No. 13 national ranking from the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA). She racked up 632 kills, 307 digs, 58 blocks and 40 aces as the Hawks only lost one set to an Idaho opponent all season.

The all-class player of the year award adds to her growing list of honors, which include: first-team AVCA All-American, 5A all-state player of the year and 5A SIC player of the year (twice).

She’ll join a loaded BYU team next season that went 30-2 and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Her older sisters, Morgan and Whitney Bower, are already on the Cougars’ roster.

Bower is the first Treasure Valley athlete to win the Gatorade volleyball award since Skyview’s Dani Nay won it twice in 2016-17 and 2017-18.