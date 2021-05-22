Skyview had to win a play-in game just to make state. Now the Hawks are 2 wins from title.

Skyview softball coach Tim Souza’s voice cracked with emotion Friday as he reminisced about his team’s quest for its first 5A state championship.

The Hawks had to come out on top in two must-win games to even get into the state tournament. After Friday’s 15-0 win over Eagle — which took just four innings — they’re two wins away from a state title.

“That’s what builds character. That’s what builds strength,” Souza said. “It’s fun to watch these girls get an opportunity to continue playing games after not having games last year (because of COVID-19) and even what they went through this year.”

Skyview (18-11) had to beat Borah on May 12 in the 5A District Three Tournament just to earn the right to travel to Coeur d’Alene and face Lake City in a state play-in game. The Hawks won that one, 18-8.

They’ll return to Mountain View High to face the Mavericks at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The winner advances to the championship round of the double-elimination tournament. The title game is set for 2 p.m., with an if-necessary game to follow at 4 p.m.

The loser between Skyview and Mountain View will have to play its way back into contention at noon against either Rocky Mountain or Post Falls, which play in an elimination game at 10 a.m.

“We have worked so hard to get where we are,” Skyview catcher Summer Makinster said. “A lot of people don’t believe in Canyon County to come out and do this, so it’s cool to prove it to everybody.”

The Hawks had their bats working Friday. They racked up 11 base hits and three home runs in a 10-7 win in the opening round against district champion Rocky Mountain. Analisa Zamora led the way with two solo home runs, and Ella Svaty sent a two-run shot over the fence to give Skyview a 5-0 lead in the third inning.

The offense was still clicking against Eagle (20-9). Leadoff batter Delaney Keith bounced a solo home run off the scoreboard behind the center-field fence, and Lily Justesen followed with a solo shot that cleared the fence in left field for a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

In all, the Hawks finished the game with four home runs, including back-to-back homers by Makinster. She connected on a two-run shot to give Skyview a 10-0 lead in the third inning and a solo shot that cleared the center-field fence and forced the umpires to call the game in the fourth.

“I’ve been in a slump for a while, so it’s been really nice to pull my way out of it and help my team, too,” Makinster said.

The Hawks scored five more runs in the second inning to take a 7-0 lead over Eagle, and they tacked on seven more runs in the third. They finished with 13 base hits and were led by Justesen, who went 3-for-3 with two RBIs.

“The offense has been that way all year,” Souza said. “We had a great day, and tomorrow we need to come out ready to have another great day.”

Zamora pitched all four innings for Skyview and limited Eagle to just one base hit.

Mountain View 6, Thunder Ridge 4: Mountain View (20-9) scored five runs in the sixth inning to rally past Thunder Ridge into the state semifinals.

Thunder Ridge led 3-1 in the fourth, but Sophia Peralta opened the sixth inning with a solo home run and Riley McGrath followed with a three-run shot, which gave the Mavericks a 6-3 lead.

It was Peralta’s first homer of the season, according to Mountain View coach Destiny Turner, and McGrath returned from what looked like a season-ending knee injury just before the district tournament began. Both are perfect examples of the Mavericks’ resilience, Turner said.

“We’ve always been a late-hitting team, and we go late into games,” Turner said. “It gives the coaches a heart attack, but it just shows that their composure is good. They’re used to these game and used to being behind, and they don’t panic.”

Thunder Ridge cut the lead to two and had runners on second and third base in the seventh inning, but Mountain View pitcher Carly Boisvert struck the final batter out looking to clinch the win.

Mountain View started the day with a 4-2 win against Post Falls.

4A

Bishop Kelly 17, Vallivue 2 (4 innings): Bishop Kelly scored 11 runs in the second inning Friday and advanced to the semifinals of the 4A state softball tournament with a win over Vallivue.

The Knights take on Ridgevue at 10 a.m. Saturday for a spot in the championship series.

Catcher McKayla Stoker led Bishop Kelly (21-3) at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a home run and six RBIs. Harper Campanella went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs, and Aspen Newman finished the game 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs.

In all, the Knights racked up 17 base hits, while starting pitcher Pilar Cook went all four innings and limited Vallivue to three hits.

Vallivue went on to beat Twin Falls, 4-3, in the consolation round and will return to Skyview High to face Century at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Ridgevue 6, Blackfoot 3: The Warhawks knocked off District Six champion Blackfoot to move into the state semifinalsafter starting their day with a 17-0 rout of Lakeland. No statistical details were reported.

3A

Homedale 15, South Fremont 3: Homedale needed just five innings to dispatch South Fremont and earn a trip to Saturday’s 3A state semifinals.

The Trojans (15-4-1) will face Filer at 10 a.m. Saturday at Timberline High for a place in the championship round, which is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Homedale took control the of game with 12 runs in the second inning, and pitcher Olivia Asumendi gave up just four base hits in five innings of work. She also went 2-for-3 at the plate, with a home run and three RBIs.

Olivia Miller went 1-for-2 with a homer and three RBIs for Homedale, and Amaia Abersturi added three RBIs of her own. The Trojans opened state play with a 13-2 win against Marsh Valley.

2A

St. Maries 11, Nampa Christian 9: Nampa Christian dug its way out of a big hole in the consolation round of the 2A state tournament on Friday, but the Trojans’ comeback fell short.

St. Maries led 9-0 after three innings before Nampa Christian scored nine runs over the final three, but the Trojans couldn’t complete the rally thanks to St. Maries pitcher Taci Watkins, who racked up 13 strikeouts and gave up just seven base hits.

Naomi Merritt led Nampa Christian at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs.

New Plymouth 10, Firth 2: After falling to Bear Lake in the opening round, New Plymouth kept its season alive by building an early lead with a five-run second inning against Firth.

Afton Hoch led the Pilgrims at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Starting pitcher Jewel Bell struck out eight batters and limited Firth to four base hits in five innings of work.

West Jefferson 9, New Plymouth 0: New Plymouth’s season came to an end after West Jefferson’s Jordyn Torgerson pitched a shutout, striking out 12 batters and limiting the Pilgrims to five hits.

1A

Glenns Ferry 14, Notus 9: After knocking off Rimrock, 15-0, Notus fell to Glenns Ferry, which built an early lead with eight runs in the second inning.

Notus will return to GALS Quad Park in Caldwell at noon on Saturday to face the winner of the 10 a.m. elimination game between Genesee and Potlatch.

Anna Berry led Notus at the plate in the loss to Glenns Ferry, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Katheryn Hostetler finished the game 3-for-4 with two RBIs.