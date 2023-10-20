SkyShowtime Appoints Juan Mayne, Former Netflix Exec, as Regional Content Director, Iberia (EXCLUSIVE)

In news that is sure to move waves in Spain, Portugal and beyond, former Netflix exec Juan Mayne, a name inextricably linked to the build of Spain as a global film-TV power, has been appointed as SkyShowtime regional content director for Iberia, encompassing Spain and Portugal.

The move creates an effective new streaming door to knock on for Spanish producers as some other – though not all – platforms are curbing commissions or orders in the two countries.

SkyShowtime in Spain and Portugal will be led, moreover, by one of Spain’s best known, connected and personable of TV execs, supercharging its operation in Spain from the get-go.

Mayne will report to the Amsterdam-based Kai Finke, himself appointed in September as chief content officer at the Comcast-Paramount joint venture SVOD platform , which focuses on European audiences. Mayne joins the now established European programming team of Edyta Pytlewska – regional content director for Central and Eastern Europe – and Fredrik Ljungberg – regional content director for Northern Europe, whose remit has expanded from the Nordic markets to also take in the Netherlands.

As regional content director based out of SkyShowtime’s Madrid office, Mayne will lead content acquisitions and original programming with overall oversight for productions across Spain and Portugal.

SkyShowtime will be looking to operate in Spain and Portgal by a mix of commissions, acquisitions and co-production, the last crucial for producers looking to retain part IP to properties. In a short future, acquisitions are likely to predominate until ordered originals are ready for release.

“With over 20 years of experience in the international entertainment industry, Mayne has a history of leading commercially successful projects, that have resonated with audiences worldwide,” SkyShowtime said Friday.

“Mayne combines the unique skillset of a passionate storyteller with his experience of programming subscription services,” it added.

At Netflix, where he served over 2014-22 as director of content, co-production and acquisitions across Spain, Portugal and Latin America and more latterly head of film for Spain, Mayne was responsible for commissioning or acquiring three of Netflix’s top 10 most-watched non-English language films of all time – “The Platform,” “Through My Window” and “Below Zero” – and worked closely with Spanish broadcast network Atresmedia to bring “Money Heist” (La casa de papel”) to the service.

“I am excited to welcome Juan to the SkyShowtime programming team. He has an impressive track record as a highly successful content lead, so he will be a great addition to our team,” said Finke. “He will be a pivotal player in offering expertise and supporting SkyShowtime’s next phase of growth and development of original programming.”

SkyShowtime will have launched 10 original series in 2023 taking in a strong tranche of Spanish-language titles: Ambitious Paramount+ bio “Bosé”; Series Mania world premiere “Fleeting Lies,” produced by Pedro and Agustín Almodovar’s El Deseo; “The Invisible Ladies,” from Paramount Television International Studios; and Madrid’s Morena Films; “The Envoys,” Season 1, showrun by Oscar winner Juan José Campanella. Paramount+’s biggest Spanish-language hit in the U.S.

Further Spanish-language originals take in Spanish comedy half hour “Por H o Por B,” Season 2: and black family comedy movie “La Fortaleza,” lead produced by Lolita Films and SkyShowtime’s first Spanish movie premiered on the service.

SkyShowtime has also purchased four titles from HBO Max: “Por H o Por B,” Season 1, “Todo lo otro,” “No Activity” and Isabel Coixet’s “Foodie Love” all part of the 21 HBO Max originals acquired by SkyShowtime in January.

This year SkyShowtime has announced a growing entertainment line-up of 10 SkyShowtime Originals across its regions of Iberia, Northern Europe and Central and Eastern Europe, including two international Originals: “Bosé”; “Codename: Annika”; “Fleeting Lies,” “Poker Face,” “The Invisible Ladies”; “The Winner”; “Warszawianka,” “Por H o Por B,” Season 2; “The Envoys,” and “The Curse.”

