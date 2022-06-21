Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Skyline Champion:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.38 = US$333m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$350m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

Thus, Skyline Champion has an ROCE of 38%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Consumer Durables industry average of 16%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Skyline Champion compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Skyline Champion here for free.

What Can We Tell From Skyline Champion's ROCE Trend?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Skyline Champion. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 38%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 343%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 28%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. This tells us that Skyline Champion has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

What We Can Learn From Skyline Champion's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Skyline Champion can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 66% return over the last three years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

