Skyline Announces Operational Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and Provides COVID-19 Operational Update

Cash and cash equivalents increased by $3.2 million during Q2 2020 despite the worst economic quarter the world has ever experienced;



Q2 2020 revenue from Skyline’s hotels and resorts was $7.0 million compared to $45.8 million in Q2 2019, an unprecedented decline of 85% due to the impact of COVID-19;

Skyline’s operating expenses from hotels and resorts also declined by 68% including the effect of subsidies received in response to the crisis;

EBITDA for the first six months of 2020 remained positive at $2.3 million versus $23.7 million in the first half of 2019;

Unrestricted cash and available lines of credit as at June 30, 2020 totalled approximately $44 million;

Occupancy of all of the Company’s US hotels and Canadian resorts show a steady improvement from their lows in April;

The Company received independent, third-party appraisals for 73% of its US hotels and Canadian resorts as at June 30, 2020, which resulted in a reduction in the Company’s shareholders equity of $19.9 million net of tax;

Midroog reaffirmed the Baa1 investment grade rating of the Company’s bonds, with negative implications due to COVID-19. All principal and interest payments required have been made and the Company is not in default on any debt covenants;

Skyline announced the sale of the Port McNicoll development lands under a power of sale agreement, which is expected to close on August 17 th and will result in $5 million of cash receipts in the second half of 2020; and

Gil Blutrich resigned from the Board of Directors (and previously ceased to be a member of Management) and was replaced on the Board by Blake Lyon.

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline Investments Inc. (the “Company” or “Skyline”) (TASE: SKLN), a Canadian company that specializes in hospitality real estate investments in the United States and Canada, published its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

“The first half of 2020 presented new and unprecedented challenges to the world economy, which directly affected Skyline’s properties. Nonetheless, Skyline was able to increase its cash reserves during this period and continues to manage through this unprecedented world event” commented Blake Lyon, Skyline’s Chief Executive Officer. “During the first two-and-a-half months of 2020, Skyline continued to improve on its operational and financial results, with strong performance from the Courtyard portfolio, near-record results at our ski resorts, and the sale of a significant development project. During Q2, Skyline, along with the entire hospitality industry, experienced a material downturn in occupancy at all of our hotels and resorts, including the temporary closure of Bear Valley, Deerhurst, and Horseshoe. On June 12th, Horseshoe and Deerhurst reopened, in time for Deerhurst’s summer high season. Activity has been building at Horseshoe and Deerhurst since reopening, with Deerhurst and Horseshoe achieving 52% average combined occupancy for the month of July 2020 compared to 74% in July of 2019. Skyline responded during this crisis with significant cost reductions and steps to strengthen our liquidity. Unrestricted cash and lines of credit increased during Q2 by $3M to $44 million as at June 30, 2020, and the Company had an additional $14 million in restricted cash and deposits. Our balance sheet strength, combined with Government relief programs are assisting Skyline in its efforts to reduce the effects of COVID-19 and the Company is making all required interest and principal payments.”

COVID-19 RECAP AND UPDATE

At the end of 2019, the COVID-19 virus began spreading rapidly, and during Q1 2020, the virus was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (“WHO”). This had wide-ranging implications, including international and domestic travel restrictions, temporary closure of businesses, and an immediate contraction in overall global economic activity. The North American hospitality industry has not been immune and has witnessed a slowdown in activity, beginning in March 2020. In response to the crisis, the Company implemented immediate countermeasures, including the temporary closure of Horseshoe Valley Resort (“Horseshoe”), Bear Valley Resort (“Bear Valley”), and Deerhurst Resort (“Deerhurst”) (collectively, the “Resorts”), staff reductions, and other cost containment measures. While Bear Valley will remain closed until the start of the 2020/2021 ski season, Horseshoe and Deerhurst both opened on June 12th in accordance with local public health guidelines, with Deerhurst and Horseshoe experiencing 61% and 31% occupancy, respectively, during July 2020 compared to 83% and 53%, respectively, during July 2019.

The Company’s hotels located in the United States (the “US Properties”) are all open, and are seeing a steady improvement in occupancies. During Q2 2020, the Company’s full-service hotels experienced average occupancy of 7.7%, which increased to 21% in July (July 2019: 71%). The Company’s select service hotels experienced occupancy of 18% during the second quarter, which increased to 35% in July (July 2019: 71%), with certain properties achieving between 40% and 70% on certain nights. Looking forward, there is significant uncertainty around the timing of a full resolution to the COVID-19 crisis. Given that the majority of the US Properties are primarily located in “drive-to” secondary markets that are not dependant on international air travel, the Company expects that as the recovery unfolds, its US Properties will begin to see continued increases in occupancy.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the Canadian and US Governments have unveiled multiple stimulus measures for which the Company qualifies or believes it qualifies. In the US, Skyline received loans under the Paycheque Protection Program (“PPP”). $9.3 million (US$6.7 million) in funds were received during Q2 2020. As part of this program, the portion of any of these loans spent on payroll, utilities, interest and other specified costs may be forgiven by the US Government under certain circumstances. During Q2, the Company recorded an offset to its operating expenses from hotels and resorts in the amount of $2 million to account for this government assistance on the basis that it will be forgiven. The Company is not yet in a position to determine the exact amount of eventual forgiveness; however, any unforgiven portion is repayable over 5 years, with interest payable based on an annual rate of 1%.

