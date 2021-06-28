Skylight Peckham: Team behind Tobacco Dock hit to open second rooftop bar

In the works: this render shows how the venue, which is still under construction, will look (Skylight Peckham)

The team behind Skylight, the popular Tobacco Dock venue, have announced plans for a second site, set to open in Peckham later this summer.

Due to welcome Londoners from August 19, the new space, which is still under construction, will take over the rooftop of the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, and overlook Peckham Square.

With room for 250, like the first Skylight it will be a huge bar space, though will also serve breakfast, lunch and supper. Its highlight will likely be the large terrace, set to stay open late throughout the summer.

Drinks on offer will include a regularly updated wine list, a few beers on tap and cocktails designed by Sebastian Hollingworth, who’s been with the group since 2018. These include an on-trend tequila serve, called the Cinco Picante, which will see the popular Mexican spirit stirred up with Cointreau, sweetened with peach and then given a kick with a splash of homemade chilli liqueur. Others to look out for are the twist on a Long Island ice tea called the South London iced tea, which adds brandy and cranberry juice, as well as a riff on the classic gin-lemon-honey martini, the Bee’s Knees. Hollingworth’s take swaps the gin for vodka, and the honey is locally made.

A render showing how the venue is likely to look inside (Skylight Peckham)

To eat, an all-day menu will mostly be dedicated to easily-shared platters and smaller plates for snacking on; dishes will be modern British, with a little Italian leaning. The menu will features the likes of roasted courgettes and fine beans serves with straciatella – the cheese, not the ice cream or soup – as well as roasted poussin (the young chicken) with chicken-fat infused mash and charred leaks; burrata; and a roast beef-on-toast concoction with Marmite mayonnaise.

Besides the food and drink, the venue will open till 1am on Fridays and Saturdays and 12.30am the rest of the week, and promises to be a lively one, with both DJ sessions and live music gigs to be offered, as well as themed – and likely boozy – brunches. At present, unlike the Wapping venue, no games are planned.

Scott McVittie, director of Meanwhile Events, who are behind Skylight, said: “We are delighted to be bringing another unforgettable panoramic experience to London, this time starting above the rooftops of Peckham.

“The next chapter of Skylight’s story, our new bar and terrace will be a sophisticated and stylish offering that we hope will delight Peckham locals as well as fans of our Tobacco Dock rooftop.”

Skylight Peckham will open on August 19 at 120 Peckham Hill Street, SE15 5JT. For more information, visit skylightbars.com

