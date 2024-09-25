Skyler Brind'Amour plays first NHL game coached by his father, Rod Brind'Amour

TAMPA. Fla. (AP) — Skyler Brind’Amour is looking to make a good impression on the Hurricanes, and his father, coach Rod Brind’Amour.

The younger Brind’Amour played in his first NHL game with his father behind the bench in Carolina's 2-1 preseason victory at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

“Once the game started, it was just playing hockey,” he said. “I had a lot of fun playing. It’s always cool to put on the NHL sweater, especially one from your hometown.”

Rod Brind'Amour said he didn't really think about coaching his son during the game but called it a special moment to look back at.

“In the heat of it, he's trying to prove himself, and we're just trying to get through a day here,” Rod Brind'Amour said. “But is was nice ... a nice moment.”

Carolina signed Skyler Brind’Amour to a professional tryout deal on Wednesday after the 25-year-old center played 54 games last season in the AHL with the Charlotte Checkers.

He played on Quinnipiac University’s 2022-23 national championship team that won the title at Amalie Arena, the site of Tuesday’s game.

“I was there, too,” Rod Brind'Amour said. “That was probably a better moment to share than this one, I'll tell you that.”

“Definitely love this building,” Skyler Brind'Amour added. “It's been good to us so far”

Skylar Brind’Amour was born in Raleigh and played his youth hockey in the area where his father has had an iconic career as a player and a coach.

The elder Brind’Amour was traded to Carolina in January 2000 from Philadelphia and stayed until he retired in 2010. He spent seven seasons as an assistant coach before taking over in 2018.

“He's trying to round out a little bit,” Rod Brind'Amour said. “He's still just trying to find his way, so this a good opportunity for him.”

Skylar Brind'Amour played 18 shifts that totaled 14:10.

He won 500 faceoffs as a faceoff specialist at Quinnipiac. After struggling in the first period Tuesday, he won all six faceoffs during the second to end at 50% (7 of 14).

“I'm sure he'll have a couple of clips for me at the end because I lost few in a row,” Skyler Brind'Amour said. “Obviously it's a different level, faceoffs out here against those stronger NHL guys. It's good learning experience.”

Rod Brind'Amour has one of the top faceoff marks for the Hurricanes with a faceoff win percentage of 59.3.

Skyler Brind'Amour played against Carolina in a preseason game last year with the Florida Panthers.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Mark Didtler, The Associated Press