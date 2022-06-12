Skylar Astin Says He Is 'So Thrilled' for Pitch Perfect Costar Rebel Wilson's New Relationship

Skylar Astin, Rebel Wilson

Kevin Mazur/Getty; James D. Morgan/Getty

Skylar Astin is showing his support for Rebel Wilson's new relationship.

While walking the red carpet of the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday evening, the actor, 34, chatted with PEOPLE about his Pitch Perfect costar, who revealed in an Instagram post earlier this week that she is dating Ramona Agruma.

"I'm so thrilled for her, I'm happy for her," Astin tells PEOPLE exclusively. "She seems so happy."

Noting that Wilson's "coming out is obviously such a big part of her story," the star continues, "I'm sure it inspires others to tell their story and come out."

Adds Astin: "So many people look up to her, and I just think that it's incredible that she shared that with everyone and she's happy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals

Kevin Mazur/Getty

RELATED: Rebel Wilson Reveals the New Love in Her Life: I Found My 'Disney Princess'

Wilson, 42, revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday that she is dating Agruma.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗 #loveislove," she captioned the picture that showed her smiling alongside her girlfriend.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Last month, Wilson opened up to PEOPLE about being set up with her new partner "through a friend," though she didn't reveal who the love interest was at the time.

"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she said. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

RELATED VIDEO: Rebel Wilson's Desire to Become a Mom Sparked Her Weight Loss – Here's How

Story continues

Astin is attending the 2022 Tony Awards as a presenter. During his conversation with PEOPLE, the actor also chatted about performing in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors.

"It's amazing," he tells PEOPLE. "It's an incredible cast, stellar production directed by Michael Mayer."

"It really honors the original production and adds a bit of magic," Astin continues.

In the production, Astin stars as Seymour Krelborn, a down-on-his-luck flower shop attendant whose life turns around when he discovers a mysterious plant after an unexpected total eclipse of the sun.

Astin is joined in Little Shop by Tammy Blanchard as Audrey, Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello, Stuart Zagnit as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington as the voice of Audrey II, Khalifa White as Ronnette, Cristina Raé as Chiffon and Khadija Sankoh as Crystal.

The 2022 Tony Awards are currently airing live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on CBS and Paramount+.