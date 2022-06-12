Skylar Astin Says He Is 'So Thrilled' for Pitch Perfect Costar Rebel Wilson's New Relationship

Michael Gioia
·2 min read
Skylar Astin, Rebel Wilson
Skylar Astin, Rebel Wilson

Kevin Mazur/Getty; James D. Morgan/Getty

Skylar Astin is showing his support for Rebel Wilson's new relationship.

While walking the red carpet of the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday evening, the actor, 34, chatted with PEOPLE about his Pitch Perfect costar, who revealed in an Instagram post earlier this week that she is dating Ramona Agruma.

"I'm so thrilled for her, I'm happy for her," Astin tells PEOPLE exclusively. "She seems so happy."

Noting that Wilson's "coming out is obviously such a big part of her story," the star continues, "I'm sure it inspires others to tell their story and come out."

Adds Astin: "So many people look up to her, and I just think that it's incredible that she shared that with everyone and she's happy."

75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Wilson, 42, revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday that she is dating Agruma.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗 #loveislove," she captioned the picture that showed her smiling alongside her girlfriend.

Last month, Wilson opened up to PEOPLE about being set up with her new partner "through a friend," though she didn't reveal who the love interest was at the time.

"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she said. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

Astin is attending the 2022 Tony Awards as a presenter. During his conversation with PEOPLE, the actor also chatted about performing in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors.

"It's amazing," he tells PEOPLE. "It's an incredible cast, stellar production directed by Michael Mayer."

"It really honors the original production and adds a bit of magic," Astin continues.

In the production, Astin stars as Seymour Krelborn, a down-on-his-luck flower shop attendant whose life turns around when he discovers a mysterious plant after an unexpected total eclipse of the sun.

Astin is joined in Little Shop by Tammy Blanchard as Audrey, Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello, Stuart Zagnit as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington as the voice of Audrey II, Khalifa White as Ronnette, Cristina Raé as Chiffon and Khadija Sankoh as Crystal.

The 2022 Tony Awards are currently airing live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on CBS and Paramount+.

