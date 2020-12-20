Skylar Astin Poses Nude Holding Only a Present for 'Happy Chanukah' Photo

Skylar Astin/Instagram

Skylar Astin is celebrating the holidays in his birthday suit.

On Saturday, the Pitch Perfect star, 33, shared a rather risqué photo of himself while wishing his fans and followers a "Happy Chanukah."

In the photo, Astin is seen standing in front of a Christmas tree while completely in the nude, save a gift — wrapped in menorah-patterned wrapping paper — placed to conceal his body.

Astin's girlfriend, Lisa Stelly, made sure to leave some cheeky comments under the post, hinting that she was the one who took the image.

"Your photographer is lucky," she wrote, later adding, "Mine, mine, mine, mine," with a series of heart and fire emojis.

Skylar Astin/Instagram

Skylar Astin/Instagram

While Stelly, 33, was a fan of the photo, Astin's sister had a different reaction to seeing her brother almost nude. "Um...🤢," Brielle Lipstein commented.

This is the first holiday season that the Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist actor is spending with Stelly. The couple when public with their relationship in July, when Stelly shared a photo of her and Astin kissing in the street in front of a starry night background on her Instagram page.

Astin later followed suit, responding to a report about his new relationship with the Fancy Sprinkles founder and sharing a selfie of the couple. "I am dating FOUNDER, ENTREPRENEUR, MOTHER, CCO, etc, Lisa Stelly," Astin wrote on Instagram

Their new relationship came almost a year after Astin finalized his divorce with Pitch Perfect costar, Anna Camp in August 2019.

The pair, who met while filming the movie franchise and began dating in June 2013, married in October 2016 but “mutually and amicably” split in April 2019 after two years of marriage.

Meanwhile, Stelly was previously married to Jack Osbourne. They share daughters Minnie Theodora, 2, Andy Rose, 5, and Pearl Clementine, 8.

Stelly filed for divorce from Osbourne in May 2018, three months after they welcomed their daughter Minnie. At the time of her filing, ex Osbourne shared an Instagram post on behalf of the pair, explaining that while the news of their separation "has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone," the couple tried for years to make their marriage work.

"What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together," the son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne wrote on Instagram. "We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as co-parents and best friends."