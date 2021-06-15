SkyHive recognized as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 /SkyHive, the world's most advanced workforce reskilling technology, has been selected as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer for 2021. The Tech Pioneers are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology, and many more.

SkyHive was selected for its application of artificial intelligence in helping organizations and global economies close the skills gap and future-proof their workforces. Through its unique Quantum Labor Analysis methodology, SkyHive is cognifying the world's labor economy by driving unparalleled insight into the very fabric of the economy, and that insight is fundamentally changing how we work, learn, and live. For organizations, this means closing the skills gap and future-proofing workforces responsibly and efficiently; on a community level, this means empowering individuals to continuously evolve themselves to attain the career they deserve.

"We are honored to be recognized by the World Economic Forum as a technology pioneer," said SkyHive CEO Sean Hinton. "We view this as validation that Quantum Labor Analysis is transforming the future of work, and we look forward to continuing democratizing labor opportunities and unleashing human potential in unprecedented ways across the world."

In addition to joining the Technology Pioneer community, SkyHive has been working with the World Economic Forum in a pioneering, cross-industry collaboration along with Accenture to support Unilever and Walmart in unlocking talent mobility for the global consumer goods industry. Through supporting customers across all industries and geographies globally, SkyHive is focused on strengthening the overall economic resilience of workforces and communities.

As a Technology Pioneer, SkyHive will contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

"We're excited to welcome SkyHive to our 2021 cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. "SkyHive and its fellow pioneers are developing technologies that can help society solve some of its most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world."

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community's selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company's relevance with the World Economic Forum's Platforms.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

All info on this year's Technology Pioneers can be found here: http://wef.ch/techpioneers21

More information on past winners, information on the community and the application link can be found here.

About SkyHive

At SkyHive, our purpose is to democratize labor opportunities around the world so that we can all benefit from a more capable workforce and a more efficient global economy. We've built the world's only Quantum Labor Analytics platform to optimize human economies in real-time for companies, communities, and countries. Essential to global economic empowerment, SkyHive allows people to future-proof themselves and their workforce faster than ever before. By marrying economic theory with workforce modeling and human analytics, we illuminate the reskilling journey and provide customers with a capable and future-proof workforce that closes the skills gap with speed and efficiency unleashing human potential for individuals, organizations, and governments. Learn more: www.skyhive.ai

About World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

About the Technology Pioneers

The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

