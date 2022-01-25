Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy Commences Drilling at The East Preston Uranium Project

Vancouver, BC, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd.’s (TSX-V:SYH) (OTCQB:SYHBF) (Frankfurt:SC1P) (the “Company”) partner company Azincourt Energy (“Azincourt) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced for the winter 2022 exploration program at the East Preston uranium project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_EastPreston_20211209.jpg

Full Force Drilling Ltd is providing two diamond drill rigs and conducting the drilling program, under the supervision of TerraLogic Exploration Inc. The first drill rig is operational, and the second rig should commence within days.

Winter 2022 Diamond Drilling Program:

TerraLogic Exploration Inc. is executing the winter 2022 diamond drilling program under the guidance and supervision of Azincourt’s Vice President, Exploration, Trevor Perkins, P.Geo, and Jarrod Brown, M.Sc., P.Geo, Chief Geologist and Project Manager with TerraLogic Exploration. The program will consist of a minimum of 6,000m of drilling in 30-35 drill holes. Drilling will focus on the A-G and K-Q trends, commencing in the G Zone where elevated uranium levels were obtained in last season’s abbreviated drill program. This drill program will continue to evaluate the G zone to the south and assess the K-H-Q trend. The program may be modified, and drill holes adjusted at any time as results warrant.

Target Corridors at East Preston Uranium Project, Western Athabasca Basin Saskatchewan:
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/nr-20210118-figure1.png

The 73 km winter road to access the property and campsite is complete and camp construction is in the final stages. Accurate Industries will maintain the winter access road and facilitate transport of fuel and supplies to camp for the duration of the program. Discovery Mining Services will maintain, staff, and manage the exploration camp at Snoop Lake for the duration of the program. The program is expected to continue until mid to late March.

2022 Drill Target Areas at the East Preston Uranium Project:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/2022-Drill-Target-areas-at-the-East-Preston-Uranium-Project.jpg

“The crews have done a tremendous job getting us to this point,” said Azincourt’s President and CEO, Alex Klenman. “Over 70 kilometers or road was built and upgraded, a 20-person camp was constructed, and all equipment was mobilized without issue. The next phase, drilling, has now begun. Needless to say, we’re eager to launch what is the most comprehensive drill program ever at East Preston. We’re focused on discovery, the next couple of months will be busy,” continued Mr. Klenman.

“We are excited to finally have the drill rigs turning for this program. It will be exciting to see what we pull out of the ground” said Azincourt’s VP, Exploration, Trevor Perkins. “We know we have a good structural corridor with graphitic lithologies present and alteration fluids in the system. Now we just need to pinpoint that location on the trend where it all comes together perfectly to give us a deposit,” continued Mr. Perkins.

East Preston Targets:

The primary target area for the 2022 program continues to be the conductive corridors from the A-Zone through to the G-Zone (A-G Trend) and the K-Zone through to the H and Q-Zones (K-H-Q Trend) (Figures 1 and 2). The selection of these trends is based on a compilation of results from the 2018 through 2020 ground-based EM and gravity surveys, property wide VTEM and magnetic surveys, and the 2019 through 2021 drill programs, the 2020 HLEM survey indicates multiple prospective conductors and structural complexity along these corridors.

The 2019-2021 drilling programs on the A-G Trend confirmed that geophysical conductors comprise structurally disrupted zones that are host to accumulations of graphite, sulphides, and carbonates. Anomalous radioactivity has been demonstrated to exist within these structurally disrupted conductor zones. The 2022 drilling program will target similar structurally disrupted zones prioritized on the presence and strength of corresponding electromagnetic, magnetic and gravity geophysical anomalies.

Permitting and Community Engagement:

Permits are in place to complete all the planned work through the winter of 2022. Azincourt Energy continues to be engaged in regular meetings with the Clearwater River Dene Nation and other rights holders to ensure that concerns of the local communities are addressed. Azincourt looks forward to a continued close working relationship with CRDN and other rights holders to ensure that any potential impacts and concerns are addressed and that the communities can benefit from activities in the area through support of local business, employment opportunities, and sponsorship of select community programs and initiatives.

About East Preston:

Skyharbour and Dixie Gold entered into an Option Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Azincourt whereby Azincourt had an earn-in option to acquire a 70% working interest in a portion of the Preston Uranium Project known as the East Preston Property. Azincourt has now earned their interest in the project by completing CAD $2.5 million in staged exploration expenditures and making a total of CAD $1 million in cash payments as well as issuing a total of 9.5 million common shares of Azincourt divided evenly between Skyharbour and Dixie Gold. Skyharbour retains a 15% interest in the East Preston Project.

Three prospective conductive, low magnetic signature corridors have been discovered on the property. The three distinct corridors have a total strike length of over 25 km, each with multiple EM conductor trends identified. Ground prospecting and sampling work completed to date has identified outcrop, soil, biogeochemical and radon anomalies, which are key pathfinder elements for unconformity uranium deposit discovery.

The East Preston Project has multiple long linear conductors with flexural changes in orientation and offset breaks in the vicinity of interpreted fault lineaments – classic targets for basement-hosted unconformity uranium deposits. These are not just simple basement conductors; they are clearly upgraded/enhanced prospectivity targets because of the structural complexity. The targets are basement-hosted unconformity related uranium deposits similar to NexGen’s Arrow deposit and Cameco’s Eagle Point mine. East Preston is near the southern edge of the western Athabasca Basin, where targets are in a near surface environment without Athabasca sandstone cover; therefore, they are relatively shallow targets but can have great depth extent when discovered. The project ground is located along a parallel conductive trend between the PLS-Arrow trend and Cameco’s Centennial deposit (Virgin River-Dufferin Lake trend).

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by David Billard, P.Geo., a Consulting Geologist for Skyharbour as well as a Qualified Person.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with fourteen projects, nine of which are drill-ready, covering over 385,000 hectares of land. Skyharbour has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced stage uranium exploration property with high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone that returned drill results of up to 6.0% U3O8 over 5.9 metres including 20.8% U3O8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. The Company is actively advancing the project through drill programs.

Skyharbour has a joint-venture with industry-leader Orano Canada Inc. at the Preston Project whereby Orano has earned a 51% interest in the project through exploration expenditures and cash payments. Skyharbour now owns a 24.5% interest in the Project. Skyharbour also has a joint-venture with Azincourt Energy at the East Preston Project whereby Azincourt has earned a 70% interest in the project through exploration expenditures, cash payments and share issuance. Skyharbour now owns a 15% interest in the Project. Preston and East Preston are large, geologically prospective properties proximal to Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit as well as NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit. Furthermore, the Company owns a 100% interest in the South Falcon Point Uranium Project on the eastern perimeter of the Basin, which contains a NI 43-101 inferred resource totalling 7.0 million pounds of U3O8 at 0.03% and 5.3 million pounds of ThO2 at 0.023%.

Skyharbour has several active option partners including: ASX-listed Valor Resources on the Hook Lake Uranium Project whereby Valor can earn-in 80% of the project through CAD $3,500,000 in exploration expenditures, $475,000 in cash payments over three years and an initial share issuance; CSE-listed Basin Uranium Corp. on the Mann Lake Uranium Project whereby Basin Uranium can earn-in 75% of the project through $4,000,000 in exploration expenditures, $850,000 in cash payments as well as share issuances over three years; and CSE-listed Medaro Mining Corp. on the Yurchison Project whereby Medaro can earn-in an initial 70% of the project through $5,000,000 in exploration expenditures, $800,000 in cash payments as well as share issuances over three years followed by the option to acquire the remaining 30% of the project through a payment of $7,500,000 in cash and $7,500,000 worth of shares.

Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Skyharbour’s Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/SKY_SaskProject_Locator_20211126.jpg

To find out more about Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) visit the Company’s website at www.skyharbourltd.com.

