Skye Gyngell’s top tips for a low-waste, sustainable Christmas

Planet-friendly pioneer: Skye Gyngell (Press handout)

Skye Gyngell grew up in Australia, where Christmas lunch meant prawns on the barbie, a trio of salads and cold glazed ham. Over 30 years (and two children) in London has accustomed her to a traditional British Christmas — the Spring kitchen prepared all its Christmas puddings in August — but the pioneer of sustainable cooking says that seasonal excess doesn’t have to mean that food waste is inevitable.

“Pare back a bit and focus on quality,” Gyngell advises. “We don’t do enough of that. I think we’re all stuck in the habit of an insatiable ‘disposableness’, where we spend more and more on everything and nothing’s ever completely satisfying.”

The chef says that a solution to the pressure-cooker of Christmas is to simplify what we eat over the festive season: “I know this sounds corny but the most important thing is to be all together around a table.” Here are the chef’s tips for how to do that as sustainably as possible.

Plan ahead

“Cutting down on food waste at Christmas is no different to cutting down on food waste at any other time of year. Plan every meal and only buy what you need. The important thing for me is to write a list so I don’t go into a shop and think, ‘oh, that looks delicious, let’s add that.’ I’ve been guilty of that myself, especially when my kids were young. Decide what you’re going to eat in advance and don’t deviate from your shopping list.”

Buy the best you can afford

“I believe that it is important to pay a proper price for food and to make sensible, sustainable choices about what we eat. But I also realise how difficult it is for families who are on a tight budget. My advice is to buy the best that you can afford. That’s different for different people. Consider buying less, too. Don’t get lured into the supermarket thing of seeing all that stuff and buying great big tins of Quality Street and being tempted by discounted offers on everything. Before you know it, you’ve spent a lot more money than you meant to.”

Christmas food at Spring (Press handout)

Think like a chef

“Buy individual vegetables from a farmers’ market. For 10 people you need 10 carrots, not a huge bag. Try and visualise quantities. When I’m working in service I count everything. One potato per person, one ladleful of soup per person. When I cook for my friends, they always look at what I’ve prepared and say there isn’t enough to eat. But when I go to their houses there’s so much food left on the table when we’ve finished eating because they’ve cooked three times more than they needed to. Part of a chef’s skill set is serving less food than people think they need.”

Streamline what you’re eating

“Think about what people love eating at Christmas. You don’t have to offer them everything. If no one likes Stilton, don’t serve it. People have usually eaten so many mince pies by Christmas Day that you don’t need to serve them. Offer either Christmas pudding or Christmas cake instead of both. I’m spending Christmas in Cornwall with friends, one of whom is panicking about what we’re going to eat. She says, “I want Brussels sprouts and red cabbage and carrots and should we have pancetta and chestnuts with the sprouts?” But we don’t need all of those.”

Spring’s mince pie (Press handout)

Create a sense of abundance

This time of year is very beautiful. Everything is dripping with fairy lights and there’s a sense of glowy abundance. That special Christmas feeling doesn’t all have to be about what we’re eating. A sense of abundance can be created by collecting some moss and twigs as table decorations — the table doesn‘t have to be groaning with food.

Be clever with leftovers

“Don’t just think, ‘we’re having baked ham on Christmas Eve then turkey on Christmas Day and we’ve got friends coming over on Boxing Day so we’ll serve them fish pie’. Try and slip one meal into the next, or use elements of it. There’s often huge waste on a turkey but almost everything on a bird can be used. Any leftover meat can be turned into a delicious hash or a beautiful clear soup with chilli, herbs and lemon. Leftover ham and red cabbage with a simple salad and baked potatoes, meanwhile, makes a lovely simple lunch.”

Brussels sprouts with pancetta at Spring (Press handout)

Christmas cake isn’t just for Christmas

“Turn any leftover trimmings from Christmas cake into a brown-bread ice cream and keep it in the freezer. Leftover brandy butter can be frozen and also turned into an ice cream which goes well with all sorts of things. And everyone seems to get a gift of panettone at Christmas, which makes the most delicious bread and butter pudding of the year, because it’s so light. Reuse and repurpose!”

Skye Gyngell’s turkey hash recipe

This is a simple, delicious and resourceful recipe that uses up all those leftovers from Christmas Day. You can add whatever is to hand; the base is any leftover meat (in this case turkey), potatoes and onions. I love to add plenty of fresh herbs for brightness and any leftover vegetables such as Brussels sprouts.

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

70g unsalted butter

2 sticks of celery, peeled and chopped

1 medium brown onion, finely chopped

1 green chilli, seeds removed, finely chopped

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

3 medium potatoes, peeled, diced and cooked until just tender in plenty of well-salted water

250g of chopped, cooked turkey

200ml leftover gravy

Any leftover vegetables such as Brussels sprouts, cabbage and carrots, chopped

A few drops of lemon juice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Plenty of freshly chopped herbs to finish (I love parsley, chervil, tarragon and chives)

Method

Place a large, heavy-based saucepan over a medium heat and add 3/4 of the butter. When the butter is hot, add the celery, onion, chilli and garlic and cook until the celery is tender and the onion translucent, stirring frequently.

Next, add the diced potato and the rest of the butter and cook for 5-10 minutes or until the potatoes are lightly browned. Now add the chopped turkey, the turkey gravy and the chopped leftover vegetables. Simmer the mixture, stirring frequently for approx 15-20 minutes — the gravy should be reduced and absorbed by the vegetables.

Finish with a squeeze of lemon juice, a good pinch of salt and some freshly ground black pepper. Finally, stir through the chopped herbs and serve.