Skycoin's Skywire Launches VPN Beta

The World's Most Secure Network Gets an Upgrade

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2020 / The Skycoin Project is leveraging its global Skywire network to introduce a Virtual Private Network (VPN) app that gives its users the unparalleled privacy, security, and anonymity benefits of Skywire on their devices. Launching in beta, the VPN is just one component of a huge upgrade to the world's most secure network.

Users can get started with the Skywire upgrade at https://github.com/skycoin/skywire/wiki/Setting-up-Skywire-VPN.

Skywire is a revolutionary new decentralized and distributed network from the Skycoin Project. With Skywire, the Skycoin Project is building the foundation for an entirely new internet that values the principles of privacy and security, including end-to-end encryption.

Skywire Mainnet was launched in April 2020, and the latest update brings substantial improvements and bugfixes. The enhancements include:

A Skywire VPN app

Hypervisor Enhancements

New transport types

Skywire VPN

The Skywire dev team is excited to release the Skywire VPN client in beta. This greatly anticipated feature will simplify the ability to make use of the privacy, security, and end-to-end encryption of Skywire. Users will connect to Skyminer operators and select from VPN servers all over the globe. Skyminer operators can decide to advertise their own VPN server to other participants in the network to make the VPN service even stronger.

One of the key features of Skywire is its complete anonymity. There is no equivalent to an I.P. address that can tie a given Skywire access point to a specific person or geographical location. When registering visors on Skywire Mainnet, Skyminer operators have an option to indicate their country of origin, and based on this voluntary data, people may now choose to connect to a VPN and proxy server based on location.

Hypervisor Enhancements

A number of diagnostic tools have been added to the control panel called Hypervisor to allow users to better understand the status of their nodes. In addition, the Hypervisor theme has been updated with a sleek new dark motif.

Transport Types

Two new transport types have been introduced, making life that much easier for users of Skywire.

Holepunch Transport: This allows users to connect two visors directly to one another, even if those visors are behind firewalls. TCP-Resolver Transport: This transport allows a user to establish an automatic setup of transports to remote nodes on public IPs.

Learn more about the revolutionary Skywire network

As headlines around the world continue to demonstrate the shortcomings of the existing Internet, including privacy violations, censorship, net neutrality concerns, and economic limitations, Skywire provides a definitive solution. Skywire is intended to become a scalable peer-to-peer wireless mesh network, where all traffic is anonymous and end-to-end encrypted.

Skywire uses a software-defined networking protocol (SDN) to route traffic in a unique and efficient manner.

The network consists of Skyminers; custom-built hardware devices that serve as nodes providing processing power, bandwidth, and storage space for the Skywire network. Anyone can contribute to the network and get compensated for doing so. One may purchase Skycoin's official hardware (called "Skyminers"), or build one themselves using common off-the-shelf components. Eventually, the plan is to have a completely decentralized and distributed new Internet that cannot be censored or destroyed, with low-cost antennas forming a mesh network where individuals act as ISPs for their own communities.

