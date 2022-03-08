Sky Technologies Provides Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Corporate Update

·12 min read

Closes Successful $23.1 Million IPO and Commences Trading on the Nasdaq

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 /SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) ("Sky Technologies" or "the Company"), a Company significantly enhancing safety in homes and buildings as well as smart home lifestyle, with highly disruptive smart platform technologies and over 60 issued and pending patents globally, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 and Subsequent Operational Highlights:

  • On February 10, 2022, successfully completed its upsized $23.1 million initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq Capital Market, selling 1,650,000 shares of common stock to the public at $14 per share.

  • Announced the upcoming launch of the new universal SkyPlug, the SkyHome App and the smart connected SkyPlug, as well as an accompanying line of GE-branded smart ceiling fans and lighting fixtures, in the first half of 2022.

  • Positioning for the public launch of Sky Platform, the Company's all-in-one smart home solution, in the second half of 2022.

  • As of December 31, 2021, the Company's cash and cash equivalents were approximately $10.4 million, which excludes net proceeds from its February 2022 IPO.

The full text of the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K was filed with the SEC on March 8, 2022 and can be found here.

Management Commentary

"The fourth quarter of 2021 represented a transformational period for Sky Technologies, building the foundation for our transition to a public company - further accelerated by the infusion of new capital from our IPO to expedite our commercialization pathway," said Rani Kohen, Executive Chairman of Sky Technologies. "We believe our Nasdaq listing will help elevate the Company's public profile, expand our shareholder base, improve liquidity and enhance shareholder value. The net proceeds to Sky Technologies from the offering amounted to $20 million.

"Launch of our next-generation SkyPlug and Sky Platform product lines are moving ahead, and we anticipate coming to market with both products this year. The SkyPlug enables consumers to install plug-and-play smart home fixtures into a receptacle quickly and safely without the need for a professional installer, and the Sky Platform is an all-in-one smart home solution, integrating several smart home & safety features such as a motion sensor, security camera and Wi-Fi extender. We believe our breakthrough platform technology has the ability to become the standard for smart home and office fixtures, with countless applications and potential addressable installations in the billions globally.

"Moving into 2022 we expect to launch our new universal SkyPlug, our SkyHome App, and our smart SkyPlug, as well as an accompanying line of smart ceiling fans and lighting fixtures leveraging GE-branding through our branding and licensing partnership with General Electric, in the first half of 2022. This will be followed by the launch of our widely anticipated, all-in-one Sky Platform in the second half of 2022. In anticipation, we are ramping our go-to-market strategy to include public relations and marketing campaigns that emphasize education of our products and how they can be used to create safer and smarter homes. We expect to provide additional announcements on our product launch timeline in the coming months - helping to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders."

FY 2021 Financial Results

Selling, general and administrative expenses in 2021 were $5.1 million, as compared to $8.7 million for the prior year.

Net loss in 2021 decreased to $5.9 million, as compared to a net loss of $9.4 million for the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $10.4 million as of December 31, 2021, excluding net proceeds from its IPO completed in February 2022.

There will be no earnings call related to the Company's 2021 annual report.

About SQL Technologies Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the standard.

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) d/b/a Sky Technologies has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com or follow us on LinkedIn

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's strategy, future financial condition, future operations, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management, outlook, and expected market growth, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "aim," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "seek" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have been, and may further be, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about: the Company's ability to successfully launch, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its smart products and technologies, access and integrate its products and technologies with third-party platforms or technologies, respond to rapidly changing technology and customer demands, and compete in its industry; the Company's financial performance and liquidity, including the Company's ability to successfully generate sufficient revenue to support its operations; the Company's ability to expand, operate and successfully manage its operations, including managing its business transformation in connection with evolving its business strategy to focus on smart products and technologies; the Company's ability to raise additional financing to support its operations as needed; the Company's ability to comply with the terms of, and timely repay, its current debt financing; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and operations; the Company's reliance on a limited number of third-party manufacturers and suppliers and its ability to successfully reduce its production costs; the Company's potential dependence upon a limited number of customers and/or on contracts awarded through competitive bidding processes; any downturn in the cyclical industries in which the Company's customers operate; the Company's ability to acquire other businesses, license rights, form alliances or dispose of operations when desired; the Company's ability to comply with regulations relating to applicable quality standards; the Company's ability to maintain its license agreement with General Electric (GE); the Company's ability to maintain, protect and enhance its intellectual property; the potential outcome of any legal proceedings; the Company's ability to successfully sell and distribute its products and technologies; the Company's ability to retain key executives and qualified personnel; the Company's ability to successfully manage its planned development and expansion, including the additional costs of being a public company; the Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions on the Company's business, financial condition and stock price; the potential impact of cybersecurity breaches or disruptions to the Company's information systems, including its cloud-based infrastructure; the potential impact of natural disasters and other catastrophic events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to ownership of the Company's common stock; and the potential impact of anti-takeover and director and officer liability provisions in the Company's charter documents and under Florida law. Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2021 fiscal year titled "Risk Factors" and the "Risk Factors" section in its prospectus dated February 10, 2022. As a result of these factors, the Company cannot assure you that its forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, if the forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by the Company or any other person that the Company will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all.

The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change; however, the Company undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman
MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
SKYX@mzgroup.us

SQL Technologies Corp. and Subsidiary
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

10,426,249

$

2,308,871

Accounts receivable, net

115

1,543

Inventory

918,651

918,651

Prepaid expenses

40,903

-

Total current assets

11,385,918

3,229,065

Other assets:

Furniture and equipment, net

25,710

67,735

Patents, net

540,033

403,092

Other assets

2,174

2,174

Total other assets

567,917

473,001

Total Assets

$

11,953,835

$

3,702,066

Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

507,250

$

1,008,051

Notes payable, current

404,648

344,032

Accrued expenses

522,086

358,621

-

GE royalty obligation

1,200,000

500,000

Total current liabilities

2,633,984

2,210,704

Long term liabilities:

Notes payable

5,492,572

5,286,642

Convertible notes

1,300,000

1,250,000

GE royalty obligation

2,638,000

3,838,000

Total long-term liabilities

9,430,572

10,374,642

Total liabilities

12,064,556

12,585,346

Commitments and Contingent Liabilities:

Redeemable preferred stock - subject to redemption: $0 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 13,256,936 and 13,456,936 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

3,314,233

3,364,233

Stockholders' Deficit:

Common stock: $0 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 66,295,288 and 64,515,231 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

57,356,139

34,353,592

Common stock to be issued

-

8,088,474

Additional paid-in capital

13,524,247

13,755,891

Accumulated deficit

(74,296,898

)

(68,410,028

)

Total stockholders' deficit

(3,314,512

)

(12,212,071

)

Non-controlling interest

(35,442

)

(35,442

)

Total deficit

(3,349,954

)

(12,247,513

)

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit

$

11,953,835

$

3,702,066

SQL Technologies Corp. and Subsidiary
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Revenue

$

43,109

$

258,376

Cost of revenues

(149,286

)

(503,033

)

Gross (loss)

(106,177

)

(244,657

)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,081,906

8,741,320

Loss from operations

(5,188,083

)

(8,985,977

)

Other income / (expense)

Interest expense

(560,418

)

(515,515

)

Other income, Loan forgiveness

10,000

257,468

Gain on exchange

8,051

408

Interest income

36

1,511

Total other income (expense), net

(542,331

)

(256,128

)

Net loss including noncontrolling interest

(5,730,414

)

(9,242,105

)

-

Preferred dividends

129,456

130,206

Net loss attributed to common shareholders

$

(5,859,870

)

$

(9,372,311

)

Net loss per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.09

)

$

(0.15

)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the year - basic and diluted

64,943,703

62,754,177

SQL Technologies Corp. and Subsidiary
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net loss attributable to SQL Technologies

$

(5,730,414

)

$

(9,242,105

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation expense

42,025

74,277

Amortization of patent

42,262

32,032

(Other income), Loan forgiveness

(10,000

)

(257,468

)

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

464,953

5,188,428

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense, related party

998,080

Change in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

1,428

417,994

Prepaid expenses

(40,902

)

5,629

Inventory

-

325,357

Right-to-use assets

-

54,112

Other assets

-

16,080

Royalty obligation

(500,000

)

(87,508

)

Lease, current

(53,210

)

Accounts payable

(58,651

)

158,468

Accrued expenses

88,464

358,621

Net cash used in operating activities

(4,627,755

)

(3,129,293

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of property and equipment

-

(15,336

)

Payment of patent costs

(179,203

)

(94,540

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(179,203

)

(109,876

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from common stock issuance

13,039,396

100,009

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

-

2,025,000

Proceeds from exercise of options

130,000

-

Proceeds from - PPP1 notes payable

178,235

279,500

Proceeds from - EIDL notes payable

-

150,000

Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes

50,000

1,250,000

Dividends paid

(129,456

)

(130,206

)

Principal repayments of - PPP1 note payable

(839

)

-

Principal repayments on note

(343,000

)

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

12,924,336

3,674,303

Increase (Decrease) cash and cash equivalents

8,117,378

435,134

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,308,871

1,873,737

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

10,426,249

$

2,308,871

Supplementary disclosure of non-cash financing activities:

Issuance of common stock listed as "to be issued" in prior year

8,088,474

-

Reclassed of accrued interest to note

442,150

-

Stock issuance, placement fees

502,040

-

Preferred stock conversion to common

50,000

-

Stock issuance, cashless exercise of warrants

74,375

-

Cash paid during the year for:

Interest

$

560,418

$

515,515

SOURCE: SQL Technologies, Inc. dba Sky Technologies



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692023/Sky-Technologies-Provides-Fourth-Quarter-and-Fiscal-Year-2021-Corporate-Update

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Esport star donates to Ukrainian army

    CS:GO pro-gamer Aleksandr 'S1imple' Kostliev is donating $33K to the Ukrainian army.

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher holds no ill will toward Dragic: 'I love Goran'

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher dishes on Goran Dragic, getting booed, and the time the Raptors forward was convinced he got traded.

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were