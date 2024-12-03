Sky Sports – Man Utd now want Germany int’l star who is a very good fit for Amorim’s system, concrete talks held

Manchester United have RB Leipzig left-back David Raum on their radar and the shortlist for the vacant left-back position, according to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils want to bolster their options at left-back and left wing-back, and the Germany international has been identified as a target as he is considered to be a very good fit for head coach Ruben Amorim’s new system.

Concrete talks were held between Man United and Raum last summer, and both parties could return to the discussion table for the long-term target ahead of the next summer transfer window.

Luke Shaw has struggled to maintain his fitness, and while Tyrell Malacia recently returned to action after almost two years out, the Dutchman is still a long way from getting back to his best going by his display in the Europa League last week.

Raum is currently out of action with an ankle injury but is expected to return to full fitness soon, and selling him at the end of the season could be the best time for Leipzig to make the most money from a deal.

The 26-year-old has an assist in six Bundesliga appearances this term after ending last season with ten assists and two goals in 31 league games.

The Man Utd target can also play on both wings, with crossing and taking set-pieces some of his key attacking strengths.

Raum can also hold on to the ball comfortably and is excellent at blocking the ball, and Amorim could do with such an option in his team.

Man United striking duo Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have shown in recent games that they excel in a system where the wingers know how to deliver the perfect crosses, and landing the Leipzig star would be perfect for them.

The Red Devils need quality wing-backs if they want to succeed playing the system of their new boss, and signing players like Raum would go a long way.

