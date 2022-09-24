Sky River’s Wilton Rancheria to pay Elk Grove for casino police services

Wilton Rancheria will pay Elk Grove $50,000 for police services at its newly opened Sky River Casino, city officials said.

Police will provide services at the casino during peak hours for the next several months then later will be used as-needed, Elk Grove officials said in a September staff report.

Elk Grove police began contracting with Wilton Rancheria to provide officers on a temporary and part-time basis when Sky River opened its doors in August. Officers’ duties are classified as overtime work.

But city officials in a September staff report said the casino’s request for extra-duty police services has been “significantly higher than anticipated” and that the city expected to pass the $50,000 threshold needed for approval by Elk Grove City Council.

As part of Wilton Rancheria’s pact with Elk Grove, the tribe will fund the full overtime costs of officers working at Sky River Casino facilities and events.