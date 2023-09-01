Sky River Casino names new president, executives ahead of planned Elk Grove resort expansion

Wilton Rancheria this week named a new president of its Sky River Casino and members of its leadership team ahead of the Elk Grove casino’s planned expansion.

Gaming industry veteran Michael J. Facenda moves into the new position from the Southern California desert, where he was senior vice president of Agua Caliente Cathedral City resort, the property owned by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians.

Facenda has more than three decades of experience in the industry, according to Sky River officials, largely in operations and marketing, and as part of the development team at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City.

“Michael brings a wealth of experience to lead the Sky River team. His insight into guest services and team member relationships are paramount to drive the success of the property well into the future,” said Chris Gibase, Sky River chief operating officer and Boyd Gaming senior vice president, in a statement. “He is able to lead the team and strive to build the Sky River property into a resort that the Tribe and greater Elk Grove community will be proud of.”

Sky River marked its first anniversary in August. Wilton Rancheria chairman Jesus Tarango and Gibase, of Sky River managers Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming, restated plans to build a 300-room resort hotel with pool, spa and entertainment complex along with a 1,700-car parking garage on the site near Highway 99 and Promenade Parkway.

Joining Facenda are a trio of veterans with extensive experience in gaming, hospitality, finance and information technology. Their appointments are effective immediately and all will report to Facenda, Sky River officials announced.

▪ Matthew Morgan is the Elk Grove casino’s new senior vice president and assistant general manager. Morgan has been part of Sky River’s project team since 2021 and his resume features stops in California and Las Vegas. He had served as chief information officer and senior vice president of operations at Sky River before his new assignment.

▪ Clay Crawford moves up to the role of chief financial officer from Sky River’s vice president of finance, a position he had held since 2021. Crawford has spent most of his decades-long career in senior financial management roles. Prior to joining Sky River, he was chief financial officer at international investment and asset management firm Bridge Capital LLC, and had extensive experience working with Mandalay Resort Group.

▪ Jeffrey Jarvis had previously served as Sky River’s information technology director before being named the casino’s vice president of information technology and is a veteran of grand opening teams, while leading operations for project management and IT offices.