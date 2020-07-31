Sky News wins BAFTA award for reporting of Hong Kong protests

Sky News has won the BAFTA TV award for news coverage for its reporting of last year's violent protests in Hong Kong.

Correspondents Alex Crawford, Tom Cheshire and Siobhan Robbins were on the front line as pro-democracy demonstrators clashed with officers on the streets of the city.

As well as covering the violent scenes and talking to the protesters, Sky News also spoke to the wives of riot police who were scared for their children, their husbands and themselves.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sky presenter Mark Austin, who anchored some of the coverage from the studio in London, said: "This award was a real team effort.

"It belongs to the local fixers, the producers, the camera teams, all those behind the scenes in London, as well as of course the faces you see on the screen."

Sky News beat competition from ITV News At Ten's election results, Victoria Derbyshire's Men Who Lost Loved Ones To Knife Crime and Newsnight's Prince Andrew & The Epstein Scandal interview.

Due to coronavirus, this year's ceremony, hosted by Richard Ayoade, was filmed behind closed doors with nominees accepting their awards virtually.