Sven-Goran Eriksson's Sky News Interview Gets Derailed By An Overzealous Lembit Opik

After over a year of watching celebrities doing interviews from their home over Zoom, you’d think we’d be over all of the blunders and technical hitches that come along with it.

And yet, we couldn’t help having a good laugh when former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson had his appearance on Sky News derailed thanks in no small part to an overzealous Lembit Opik.

Sven was being interviewed by journalist Kay Burley on Tuesday morning, speaking via video-link about some of his memories as England manager.

However, during the live broadcast, he suddenly disappeared from view in the middle of a sentence and was replaced by a small photo of the former Lib Dem MP, who viewers quickly assumed was trying to ring him (or potentially call the Sky studio).

Sven Goran Eriksson and Lembit Opik’s new comedy sketch show on Sky News (h/t @patrickkmaguire) pic.twitter.com/yopeoa9Kuy — John Stevens (@johnestevens) June 8, 2021

As he brushed off the faux pas, Sven then picked up where he left off, not realising things were about to get a whole lot worse as Opik continued to phone in, this time with a ringtone echoing in the background.

“A quick thought before I ask you one more question, because it does look like Mr Opik really does want to talk to you,” Kay began, after a third interruption. “Your biggest regret from being England manager?”

We probably don’t need to tell you that, as Sven began his response, Opik then rang for a fourth time, once again replacing the football legend on screen.

Sven-Goran Eriksson makes an appearance on Sky News (and so does Lembit Opik) (Photo: Sky News)

As you’d expect, the moment sparked a lot of conversation on social media:

Something very Alan Partridge about Sven Goran Ericsson going on #SkyNews and repeatedly receiving calls from Lembit Opik during his interview. — Matt Brannigan (@Matthew_Who) June 8, 2021

Sven Goran-Eriksson is being interviewed on Sky News and Lembit Opik keeps crashes the interview by trying to ring him and his picture keeps flashing up on the screen. He’s tried ringing 5 times in the last 2 minutes. — Matthew (@TorbsTalks) June 8, 2021

I wonder what Sven Goran Eriksson and Lembit Opik talk about? I'd like to imagine they're in some kind of "Peak 2000s" group chat with Abi Titmuss and Preston from the Ordinary Boys. — Nick Walker (@nickw84) June 8, 2021

if the National Grid is worried about a surge in demand when England fans put the kettle on at half time during the Euros, they should just harness the chaotic energy of Lembit Opik repeatedly calling Sven-Goran Eriksson during a live Sky News interview pic.twitter.com/vcS8wyiX1C — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) June 8, 2021

Also the way @KayBurley wrapped the interview. Hilarious.



(Apols for typo above: it is of course Lembit) pic.twitter.com/0dP0Kvt8Du — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) June 8, 2021

However, as many pointed out, it looked as though it was more likely it was Sky that Opik was trying to phone, only to wind up appearing on air a lot earlier than expected:

As pointed out here, it could be Lembit calling Sky rather than Sven.



Might launch an investigative podcast series about this, not gonna lie. https://t.co/0ahFy8lgsL — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) June 8, 2021

I think it's Sky that Lembit is calling rather than Sven - if someone calls me whilst I'm on a Facetime call to you you don't see who's calling me do you? — Adrian Bradley (@adebradley) June 8, 2021

What I can’t work out is what hardware/software Eriksson is using where the incoming call would be displayed to the person they are currently on a call with? https://t.co/rQ0sDgwkoQ — James O'Malley (@Psythor) June 8, 2021

My guess is what we’re seeing is the Sky News control room FaceTime account on a call with Sven - and it is Lembit calling Sky. — James O'Malley (@Psythor) June 8, 2021

Kay Burley returned to her morning slot on Sky News this week, following a six-month suspension, after breaking Covid restrictions late last year when she celebrated her 60th birthday.

She began Monday’s live broadcast by declaring: “Hello everybody, it is great to be back. It is seven o’clock here in the UK.

“Welcome wherever you’re watching us around the world. Let’s crack on.”

