Sky News reporter Stuart Ramsay shot by Russian 'infiltrators' in Ukraine

Stuart Ramsay described the “harrowing” assault - SKY NEWS

A veteran Sky News correspondent has been shot and wounded alongside members of his production team in Ukraine after their car came under fire from “Russian infiltrators”.

Stuart Ramsay, Sky’s chief foreign correspondent, on Friday described the “harrowing” assault the journalists came under while reporting on Russia’s military invasion from outside the capital of Kyiv.

The five-person team had been doing a segment on civilian casualties on Monday when they were ambushed by what Ramsay called Russian “saboteurs” behind Ukrainian lines.

Recounting the moments that led up the assault, Mr Ramsay wrote: “Pointing weapons into our car, the last Ukrainian checkpoint suggested we shouldn't go any further. We elected to call it a day and return to the centre of the city.

“The roads we had taken were now unsafe. Well, worse than that, really: they were instantaneously new front lines.”

Believing they were mistakenly being fired on by Ukrainian checkpoint guards, they shouted out that they were journalists, “but the rounds kept coming”.

“Bullets cascaded through the whole of the car, tracers, bullet flashes, windscreen glass, plastic seats, the steering wheel, and dashboard had disintegrated,” Ramsay wrote. "I do recall wondering if my death was going to be painful.”

They managed to film the encounter on the phones and can be heard using expletives as they duck for cover.

The crew, wearing press vests, were fired at by Russians - SKY NEWS

He says they discovered later that they were “being ambushed by a saboteur Russian reconnaissance squad”.

“It was professional, the rounds kept smashing into the car - they didn't miss,” he writes.

Ramsay was wounded, though it was not immediately clear how seriously, while camera operator Richie Mockler took two rounds to his body armour. “Luckily”, he says, they were all wearing bulletproof vests and helmets.

The team managed to get to safety down a 40ft embankment by the roadside, all the time coming under sustained gunfire.

Sky producer Martin Vowles, who was driving, got out of the car first, quickly followed by Andrii Lytvynenko, their local producer, leaving Ramsary, Mockler, and producer Dominique Van Heerden, inside, taking cover in the footwells and across the backseat.

A member of Ramsay's crew runs for cover - SKY NEWS

Both then managed to slip down to the ground, crawl towards the motorway barrier and roll down the embankment.

"At the bottom, we regrouped. The five of us were alive,” Ramsay writes. “We couldn't believe it.”

They sought cover in a nearby factory, where they were able to call for assistance from Ukrainian police.

"We were in shock, no doubt about it,” Ramsay said. “But elated to be alive. It's a miracle any of us got out, let alone all five of us."

The checkpoint where the shooting occurred - SKY NEWS

The team is now safely back in the UK.

On its website, Sky News said: “Their experience illustrates the scale of the mayhem and violence as Russia's invasion enters a new and deadlier phase.”

Ramsay has reported all over the world, including 18 separate wars, over a 30-year career.

He was recently in Kabul, Afghanistan, covering the US’s withdrawal of troops.