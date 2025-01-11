Sky: Milan made attempt to hijack Napoli’s signing of Bournemouth midfielder

Philip Billing is just one step away from completing his move to Napoli, currently undergoing his medical tests, but AC Milan attempted to hijack the deal in the final minute.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano this morning, Napoli reached an agreement with Bournemouth for a six-month loan with an option to buy at €9-10m. The Partenopei are also paying the midfielder’s salary during the loan, rather than the English side covering it.

According to Sky Italia, as cited by MilanNews, Milan took note of Napoli’s negotiations and attempted to hijack the deal in the final minute. Contacts were even initiated with Bournemouth and the player’s entourage, but in the end, nothing came of it.

Billing was clearly flattered by the interest but didn’t want to go back on his word to Napoli, as per the report. It remains to be seen if the Rossoneri will try to sign another midfielder this month, also focused on reinforcing the attack with Marcus Rashford linked.

Indeed, the return of Ismael Bennacer has helped Sergio Conceicao but the injury struggles of Ruben Loftus-Cheek are far from ideal. Then again, the feeling is that Milan must find a good opportunity for a midfield reinforcement to be feasible this month.