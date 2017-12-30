Sky-high No. 5 Texas A&M opens SEC play vs. Alabama

Texas A&M is sky high and improving but will undoubtedly have its hands full with upset-minded Alabama when the two teams square off on Saturday in their respective Southeastern Conference openers at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Aggies (11-1) proved their mettle in non-conference play, reeling off four straight wins after losing on the road to Arizona by three points on Dec. 5. Texas A&M matched its highest-ever ranking the Associated Press Top 25 this week when the Aggies were slotted at No. 5. The 2015-16 Aggies also reached No. 5 in the AP poll.

The past three victories have come without key performer Admon Gilder, who suffered a knee injury on Dec. 12 in a win against Savannah State and is not expected back until the new year.

Texas A&M heads to Alabama on the heels of a pair of home victories, during which a trio of Aggies, led by junior Tyler Davis, stepped to the forefront. Davis enters SEC competition riding the momentum of three consecutive double-doubles, while graduate transfer Duane Wilson is averaging 19.5 points and 7.0 assists in his last two games. Freshman Savion Flagg is contributing 16.5 points and 9.5 rebounds during the same period.

Flagg became the latest Aggies player to make headlines when he was honored as SEC freshman of the week on Monday, giving A&M its second individual accolade from the league office this season. Gilder was named SEC player of the week on Nov. 13.

The Aggies will also be without leading scorer D.J. Hogg, who is serving the second of a three-game suspension for breaking team rules.

Texas A&M will be in search of its first win at Coleman Coliseum since joining the SEC prior to the 2012-13 campaign (0-3). The Aggies are 8-4 in their past 12 conference-opening contests, including three of five SEC-opening affairs since joining the league prior to the 2011-12 campaign.