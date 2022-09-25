Sky high! Marshawn Lloyd hurdles a Charlotte defender on USC touchdown run

Jeremiah Holloway
Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com

A certain Gamecock running back went airborne under the night skies in Columbia on Saturday.

On the first play of the second quarter, MarShawn Lloyd hurdled a Charlotte defender before finding the endzone. Lloyd didn’t break his stride on the run, seemingly gliding over the defender.

The touchdown was Lloyd’s third rushing touchdown of the season. He also earned his first 100-yard rushing game of the season against Charlotte.

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

