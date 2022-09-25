Sky high! Marshawn Lloyd hurdles a Charlotte defender on USC touchdown run
A certain Gamecock running back went airborne under the night skies in Columbia on Saturday.
On the first play of the second quarter, MarShawn Lloyd hurdled a Charlotte defender before finding the endzone. Lloyd didn’t break his stride on the run, seemingly gliding over the defender.
The touchdown was Lloyd’s third rushing touchdown of the season. He also earned his first 100-yard rushing game of the season against Charlotte.
MARSHAWN LLOYD (@m_lloyd_2) GOT UP pic.twitter.com/3KcV6snOdI
— Mitchel Summers (@MitchSummersTV) September 25, 2022