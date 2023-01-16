Sky Greenlights Docu-Series On Rise & Fall Of Spanish King Juan Carlos I
The rise and fall of former Spanish King Juan Carlos I will be told in a Sky docu-series later this year that will be teased at Berlin.
The as-yet-untitled four-parter will follow a man who was once a hero, celebrated around the world for reforming Spain in the post-Franco era, before allegations surrounding his financial arrangements led to his abdication in 2014.
Taking viewers from Madrid to London, Monaco, Geneva, Abu Dhabi and New York; the high-end docu-thriller deals with the allegations surrounding the former King in a struggle for money, sex and power.
It comes from Emmy nominee Christian Beetz, who created with Anne von Petersdorff, Gebrüder Beetz Filmproduktion’s Georg Tschurtschenthaler and author Pedro Barbadillo. . Executive Producers at Sky Deutschland are Christian Asanger and Felix Kempter, and for Sky Studios, Barnaby Shingleton.
The documentary series will receive a teaser showcase at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival next month as part of the Berlinale Series Market session Up Next: Germany.
The news comes more than a year after Deadline revealed Starzplay (now Lionsgate+) is working on a premium scripted series about the King’s life from Homeland producers Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa.
