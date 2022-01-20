‘The Sky Is Everywhere’ Trailer: Heartbreak and Music Duet in Apple Original Film (Video)

Apple has dropped the first-look trailer for upcoming film “The Sky Is Everywhere,” directed by Josephine Decker and adapted from the Jandy Nelson novel of the same name. The film will premiere in select theaters and globally on AppleTV+ on Feb. 11.

“There were once two sisters,” Lennie’s voiceover says as the trailer introduces us to Bailey and Lennie Walker. “The older sister walked ahead of the younger one. So the younger one always knew where to go.”

Lennie — short for Lennon after John Lennon — Walker finds herself unmoored in the wake of her older sister Bailey’s recent, sudden and unexpected death. Lennie lives with her grandma and uncle, who attempt to help her cope with the devastating loss.

“I’ve lost the one person on earth who understood me,” Lennie’s voice says over a montage of memories of she and Bailey together.

As Lennie picks up the pieces of her shattered life, she meets Joe Fontaine, the new kid in school. Lennie and Joe form a fast bond over music, which might lead to more than friendship, but Toby Shaw, Bailey’s boyfriend, helps Lennie remember Bailey, drawing her to him in grief and mourning.

The “Sky Is Everywhere” movie stars up-and-comers Grace Kaufman as Lennie Walker, Jacques Colimon as Joe Fontaine and Pico Alexander as Toby Shaw alongside veterans Cherry Jones as Gram and Jason Segal, who plays the eccentric Uncle Big. Supporting characters and cast include Bailey Walker (Havana Rose Liu), Lennie’s best friend Sarah (Ji-young Yoo) and Lennie’s arch nemesis Rachel (Julia Schlaepfer).

Produced by A24, Denise Di Novi and Margaret French Isaac on behalf of Di Novi Pictures and Josephine Decker and Allison Rose Carter on behalf of Alice the Who, the film also boasts an all-female production team.

You can watch the trailer here or above, and the full film premieres Feb. 11 on AppleTV+ and in select theaters.