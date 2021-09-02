Sky-Deer ‘hopeful’ after meeting with Lafreniere

New Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer is hopeful and guardedly optimistic that the community will enjoy a better relationship with the provincial government after she met with Quebec Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafreniere last week and the two made a plan to meet monthly going forward, Sky-Deer said yesterday.

“It was a very quick meeting,” Sky-Deer said. “We agreed to meet monthly going forward. Obviously, we’re both in newer role, but I’m hopeful,” for a better relationship with the Quebec government. Sky-Deer, who won a five-way race for Grand Chief in June, said she was “cautiously optimistic,” that future discussions with the province will be more productive.

The addition of former provincial Liberal Indigenous Affairs Minister Geoff Kelley to the mix as a go-between was also a positive move for Kahnawake and its voice in Quebec City.

“I think bringing back Geoff Kelley was a step in the right direction,” she said. “We’ve had a good relationship with him in the past,” representing a positive step, she said.

The meeting covered a number of different topics, including the land occupation at the end of the Old Chateauguay Road, the community’s aquaponics project, environmental issues, permit concerns and the nation-to-nation relationship framework between Kahnawake and Quebec.

Sky-Deer said she expects to have a relationship framework in place by the end of the month.

“We set a target date to have finalized our relationship framework for the end of September, and then hopefully, I’ll meet with Premier (Francois) Legault by mid-October,” she said.

Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase