Trump in 2016 considered Pence a ‘loser,’ says a former top campaign official

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump for months resisted naming Mike Pence as his vice presidential running-mate during the 2016 campaign because he considered him a “loser,” according to a forthcoming book and interview with the president’s former deputy campaign manager.

“Why would I want a guy like that to be my VP?” Trump said when his then campaign manager Paul Manafort pushed to have Pence, then governor of Indiana, be selected as his running mate, according to the book, “Wicked Game: An Insider’s Story on How Trump Won, Mueller Failed and America Lost” by Rick Gates, Manafort’s deputy in the campaign.

The book is due to be officially released next week.

Trump’s resistance to Pence — which Gates expanded on in an interview for the Yahoo News Skullduggery podcast — comes as the vice president is about to take center stage in Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate with Sen. Kamala Harris. The debate has taken on added significance in recent days due to Trump testing positive for Covid-19 and because, his rival, former vice president Joe Biden is 77 years old.

What sent Trump off, according to Gates, and caused him to push back at the idea of naming Pence as his running-mate is that he saw polls in the spring of 2016 showing Pence was ten points behind in his bid to win re-election as governor. (Trump’s comments, as relayed by Gates, seem especially ironic given that Biden is now ahead of Trump by 8 points, according to a recent Yahoo News/YouGov poll.)

“Unfortunately for Mr. Pence, at that time, he wasn’t polling well in Indiana,” said Gates in the Skullduggery interview. Trump “didn’t think he had a chance to win the governor’s race which is why he used the term ‘loser,” which he has used with many people, as we know.”

The campaign by Gates and Manafort to get Trump to pick Pence grew even tougher when Pence endorsed Sen. Ted Cruz in the Indiana primary, a move that made their candidate sour on the Hoosier governor even more. “It was a very, very difficult sell,” said Gates. “Trump did not want anything to do with Pence at that moment.”

But as Gates tells it, he and Manafort didn’t give up, convinced that Pence would shore up Trump’s candidacy in the Midwest. Their selling point was that Pence would not upstage Trump as vice president compared to the two other candidates who were then under serious consideration: New Jersey governor Chris Christie and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

They also argued that Trump didn’t need an “attack dog” as his vice presidential running mate—as presidential candidates often look for—because the candidate himself filled that role. “Paul [Manafort] really sold him on the idea, ‘Donald, why would you want somebody like you as your vice presidential running mate,” said Gates. “‘You are the hatchet guy. You’re the pit bull.’”

Trump, according to Gates, thought about it for a few minutes and realized he needed to pick a running mate different from himself.

The conversations about Pence were separate from another moment during the vice presidential discussions when, according to Gates, Trump even thought about naming his daughter, Ivanka Trump, as his running-mate. Although Gates recognized this was “unconventional” and would likely never have happened, he explained that Trump contemplated the idea for a simple reason: “Who do you trust the most?”