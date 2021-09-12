Skubal expected to start as Detroit hosts Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (89-53, first in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (67-76, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Luis Patino (4-3, 4.65 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Tigers: Tarik Skubal (8-12, 4.30 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 154 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +133, Rays -154; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Tampa Bay will play on Sunday.

The Tigers are 36-36 in home games in 2020. Detroit has a collective on-base percentage of .306, led by Robbie Grossman with a mark of .354.

The Rays have gone 44-27 away from home. Tampa Bay's lineup has 196 home runs this season, Brandon Lowe leads them with 33 homers.

The Rays won the last meeting 7-2. Dietrich Enns earned his first victory and Joey Wendle went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and an RBI for Tampa Bay. Casey Mize took his eighth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grossman leads the Tigers with 23 home runs and is batting .242.

Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 128 hits and is batting .274.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rays: 5-5, .284 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Matt Manning: (knee), Joe Jimenez: (covid-19), Rony Garcia: (knee), Miguel Del Pozo: (covid-19), Matthew Boyd: (elbow), Jake Rogers: (arm).

Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Shane McClanahan: (back), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (hip), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Brett Phillips: (ankle), Wander Franco: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press